DOROTHY H. O’CONNOR PET ADOPTION CENTER
135 Progress Drive, Victoria
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays
For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.
ADOPT-A-PET OF VICTORIA
8215 Houston Highway, Victoria
Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information.
VICTORIA CITY-COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER
122 Perimeter Road, Victoria
Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit www.vcphd.org and click pet adoption.
CALHOUN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
106 Haley Lane, Port Lavaca
For more information, visit calhounhumanesociety.com or call 361-553-8916.
PET ADOPTION OF CUERO
407 U.S. 183 South, Cuero
Hours are 8 a.m.- noon daily.
Dogs, cats, kittens and puppies
For more information, call 361-243-8550 or visit petadoptionsofcuero.org.
All of the pictured pets are available at the Dorothy H. O'Connor Pet Adoption Center.