Members of the Victoria Quilt Guild are sending handmade pillowcases, quilts and tote bags to families in Maui.
Monetary donations will also be sent.
The fabrics, ironically, were donated to the guild after Hurricane Harvey by various quilt guilds. The guild has been using these fabrics for community service projects such as placemats for Meals On Wheels, Mid-coast Family Services quilts, pillowcases and tote bags. Also quilts and pillowcases are made for children cancer patients.
"Quilters are very giving with their talents and always donate freely," said Karen Greer, guild vice president in a news release.
The guild's annual show will be Sept.22-23 at Holy Family Catholic Church. It is open to the public.
For more information, contact Greer at 361-649-8952 or sewer444@gmail.com.