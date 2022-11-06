What does Victoria taste like?
Sunday evening it tasted like chicken fried rice and spring rolls, brisket and award-winning green beans, banana pudding and cob salad, nachos and rigatoni, stuffed shrimp and crusted shrimp, California rolls and tropical smoothies, cheesecake and barbecued sausage, and more.
Roads from all points on the compass meet in Victoria and so do the foods, as sampled in the Perpetual Help Home's Taste of the Town event.
Fourteen local restaurants dished out the tastes to more than 400 people at the Victoria Community Center, from 4-8 p.m. VIP tickets went for $40 a pop, while regular admission cost $20 per ticket — all to benefit the Perpetual Help Home, a women's transitional shelter.
Restaurants serving up fare included Smoking N Joking BBQ, Grapevine Café and Catering, Yamato Hibachi & Sushi, Vera Cruz, Joe's Pizza & Pasta, Health Bar by Complete 360, Paravida Wellness, Mumphord's Place BBQ, Texas Roadhouse, Vela Farms, Raising Cane's, Noot's Thai Kitchen, Texas Seafood and Tropical Smoothie Café.
Victoria musician John Paul Ortiz entertained the VIP crowd from 4-5 p.m.
Many of the women who live at the shelter could be found helping out at the event.
Ellen Cuellar, has lived at Perpetual Help for two years and asked her brother to be a sponsor at the event. Her brother brought in Vera Cruz Restaurant, 3110 N. Navarro St., she said.
She was dishing out nachos, warm corn chips generously drizzled with a thick spicy cheese, on behalf of the restaurant.
"I am leaving the home in January," Cuellar said. "I got my life together now."
Cuellar, a victim of domestic violence, spent many months working through anger that resulted from the trauma, she said. The home guided her through the process and prepared her to live responsibly on her own again.
Leesa Morales, executive director of the home, said, as the event kicked off, she expected 100 VIP tickets holders to attend as well as to sell about 400 general admission ticket. Halfway through, around 6 p.m., she said she believed her expectations were well on their way to being met.
In addition, a silent auction was held as well as a vendor's market.
Charlie's Country Creations, of Goliad, was set up in the vendor's market, selling beautifully crafted wood products. Some were whimsical Christmas decorations, including a variety of wood-cut snowmen.
The craftsman, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter, said the event was the only one he would attend in Victoria. His usual spot is at the Goliad Market Days, which stretches around Goliad's historic downtown square, every second Saturday of the month.
Anna Warner, of Victoria, began crafting to support mission work in Mexico, through Ambassadors of Christ. She and a friend set up Nannitas Crafts to support mission trips to Vera Cruz. She said the event Sunday was their first but that they hope to be at Victoria's Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
They sold a variety of hand-made crafts, including pet bandanas, crocheted items, painted magnets and more.
Back in the dining hall, DJ Victor Ortiz played mellow throw-back country music and the dining continued full-throttle.
"Everything raised here today goes to Perpetual Help Home, which is women's transitional housing," Morales said. "Whether it's an electricity bill one month or a grocery bill another month, everything raised here goes directly toward the ladies in the house."