Most of us, after serving our country, want nothing to do with going back to that type of living.
What we do like to do is, maybe have a little fun time and then get married and raise a family. That pretty much describes most of us.
So, we get married and go through fatherhood, the kids graduate and start their own families. That’s usually a span of 20 years or so.
What happens then? We start to get involved in our church, community services or join a veteran’s organization (VFW, DAV, American Legion) and others. We start having the need to serve.
Not all of us.
World War II vets created and joined the first organization available to them. They became members and served until they got old. By this time the Korean War vets started to join and create other vet organizations as the old-timers retired. So, this is the cycle that exists between eras of service time.
Then, the Vietnam vets take their turn.
This system seems to have worked well until now. We are waiting for the Afghanistan, Irag, Kuwait vets to step up. Why? Because the local vet organizations are dwindling down to almost extinction. It is obvious that if you are now involved, I am not talking about you.
Why are these organizations important? Because they serve the veterans and their families by helping them obtain the benefits they earned and deserve and inherited for life. They maintain a presence of honor and dignity for our country and for the ones who served, especially those who lost their lives to protect the people and the freedom of our beloved country. Most importantly, these organizations represent the veterans and their needs in Washington, D.C.
So, am I asking you to step up and join any of these organizations and show that vets are never done serving our country.
The Disabled American Veterans are in dire need of veteran service officers. These service officers are certified each year to better help the veterans obtain their benefits. If you are interested in joining the DAV and becoming a service officer, contact the DAV Commander Mike Prindle at 361-220-3568.
Thank you for your service.
May God bless and protect you and your family in this time of the coronavirus.
