Veterans who left high school before graduating to in the United States Armed Forces, may qualify to receive their high school diploma from the school in which they would have graduated from.
Veterans must meet certain criteria according to the Texas Education Code to receive the diploma.
Veterans must be
- Honorably discharged member of the armed forces
- Was scheduled to graduate from high school after 1940 and before 1975 or after 1989
- Left school after completing grade six or higher, but before graduating from high school, to serve in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Iraq War, the Persian Gulf War, the war in Afghanistan, or any other war formally declared by the United States, military engagement authorized by the United States Congress, military engagement authorized by a United Nations Security Council resolution and funded by the United States Congress, or conflict authorized by the president of the United States.
Family members can also request the diploma for their deceased veteran family member providing they meet the criteria.
To obtain this application:
- Go to http://www.tea.state.tx.us.
- Print the form ( print extras if you know of someone who meets these criteria.
- Fill out the form/forms.
- Take the form to the superintendent of the high school where the veteran would have graduated from.
The veteran or their family must show one of the three following documents a DD Form 214, enlisted record or discharge certificate.
