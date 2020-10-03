First, I want to thank all my fellow veterans for their service to our country. Especially to those who paid the ultimate price to preserve and conserve our way of democratic life and freedoms.
Today, I want to emphasize the freedom and the right to vote. The right to vote is one that ranks high on the list of freedoms that we exercise when determining who will be elected by the people to run our city, state and country.
A reminder to all who have served and are now civilians is that we will, and continue to be the stewards of our country by making sure that the people we elect are conducting the business of their elected office with honor and integrity as they serve the people who elected them. To hold them responsible for making sure that their actions must reflect a betterment for the people and purpose for which they hold their respective offices.
An honorably discharged military veteran will always be an honorable veteran. Let us not let our flag touch the ground. I am asking all veterans not registered, to register now while we still have time to make a difference in this most important upcoming presidential election.
God knows that all of us (Democrat or Republican) have someone in our family, or a relative, that is on the Affordable Care Act. Particularly those with existing permanent medical conditions. We need to make sure that we take care of our people with this type of medical predicament.
All of us who have worked all our lives deserve to be covered with Medicare, especially since we paid our share for its existence, we cannot afford to lose these necessary benefits without having a replacement that is much better than what we now have.
Important Voting Information:
- Last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
- Last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.
- Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.
- General election day is Nov. 3.
- Voting by mail ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 1.
- Hear this! Do not be afraid to vote by mail. There are safeguards in place to protect your vote.
Attention: There will be two extra early voting places besides the Dr. Patti Dodson Building.
- Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St., Oct. 24 and 25.
- Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, from Oct. 13-30.
For more information call the Election Office at 361-576-0124.
Veterans, let us make sure that we vote and make sure that our family members are also registered and ready to vote. Cut this column out and hang it on your refrigerator door.
