Too many veterans are still not filing for their veteran benefits. I have been running into many World War II, Korean, Vietnam and recent war veterans who are not aware of the benefits they have earned and deserve.
Some don’t even know we have a Crossroads Veteran Center in Victoria.
Some don’t know we have a Veteran’s Outpatient Clinic in Victoria, where they can receive medical treatment. This clinic provides lab work every six months and the veteran is assigned a personal doctor.
The Crossroads Veteran Center and the Victoria Veterans Outpatient Clinic are two separate entities. The Crossroads Veteran Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., inside the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, helps veterans file for their benefits and family members benefits. They also enroll the veterans into the VA Health System at the Victoria Outpatient Clinic, 1908 N. Laurent St. The veteran center staff files for the vet’s benefits, while the Outpatient Clinic takes care of the vet’s medical needs.
The Crossroads Vet Center is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. week days. Three veterans’ representative offices are in the same building – Disabled American Veterans, Victoria County Veteran representative and Texas Veteran’s Commission Veteran representative.
Attention mothers, fathers, sisters, friends, or any relative, if you have someone in your family who is a veteran and has not checked on his or her VA benefits, please remind them of the importance of visiting the Crossroads Vet Center. They could have been receiving health or compensation for all injuries that they may have incurred while serving. It is never too late. They have nothing to lose and a lot to gain. All they need to take with them is their DD 214 (Service Separation paper) or their discharge date.
If you are now receiving some percent of compensation and it’s been a while since you visited with your service representative, you need to check to see if you qualify for a percentage increase on your compensation. Remember, VA regulations change every day.
The local veteran organizations are in dire need of new members. Please consider joining one of the many veteran organizations.
The groups are the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Legion and VFW, Vietnam Vets just to mention a few. I remind you that the World War II vets were the first to start a vet organization in which they served with pride. Then, came the Korean War veterans, they also started other organizations and served, and then the Vietnam vets took their turn and served. Now we are waiting for the Gulf War, Kuwait, Irag and Afghanistan vets to step up and take their post.
The DAV urgently needs new veterans service representatives to work in the office at the Crossroads Vet Center. We all need to give back to our community and our veterans.
