The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4146 will host a Beat the Back to School Blues Lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the post home, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria.
The meals will include hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad and baked beans. Meals are $6 each, according to a news release from the VFW.
Drinks will also be for sale.
The lunch will last until the food runs out.
Service will be drive-thru only. Cash or check only will be accepted.
Proceeds from the sale will go to support veterans.
Because of the pandemic, the VFW is unable to raise money through its usual fundraiser, rental of the hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.