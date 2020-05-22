The Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt, 73, pastor of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, began feeling a nudge in 1992.
“I call it the nudge. It’s at the edge of your brain and keeps coming back and every time it comes back, it comes back a little stronger,” Kester-Schmidt said. “It’s discernment. You pray about something and you see if that’s where God is calling you. It’s the Holy Spirit working in you.”
Kester-Schmidt was born in Indiana and has lived in nine states including Texas. She claims Georgia as her home. She has been at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church for almost six years, and it took about three of those years to get used to the humidity in Victoria, she said.
Pastoring is Kester-Schmidt’s third career. She started in Milwaukee, Wis., as a waitress before she decided to attend college as a married mother of one son. Her first husband, an air traffic controller, had been laid off. She earned her bachelor’s degree in health information management from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her second child, a daughter, came along later.
Kester-Schmidt did not attend church as a child but got involved in middle school with a Methodist church orchestra. After a hiatus, she returned to church when her son was 4, but this time the denomination was Lutheran. The church was close enough to her house that they could walk when it snowed.
“I’ve been to a number of churches and different denominations and found in the Lutheran church that I did not have to leave a lot of church doctrine on table, that I believed as the Lutheran church believed,” she said.
Kester-Schmidt’s second career in health care management eventually took the family to Charlotte, N.C., where an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) pastor also helped start her on her religious path. On weekends, she completed one year of study with the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.
The nudge persisted.
Kester-Schmidt asked God for guidance and the necessary resources if His will was for her to take the religious path.
“Eight months later, I found myself in a dorm room in Gettysburg, Penn.,” she said. “It’s almost like being tapped on the shoulder – remember this – through prayer, the Holy Spirit and affirmation of the people around you. I’m a great believer in God knowing what is best for us and the Holy Spirit working in our lives – sometimes when we don’t know it and don’t want the Holy Spirit to send us in that direction.”
Kester-Schmidt graduated from the Theological Seminary at Gettysburg in 2006. Half of her graduating class were women and two-thirds were on their second or third careers, she said.
“The ELCA has ordained women since the 1970s so it’s not really a big deal for them anymore,” she said.
Her first call was to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Morgantown, Ga., at age 59. There, she met and married her second husband, Ed Schmidt, who brought four daughters into her life before he died of a massive stroke in 2013. Her son also died in a bicycle accident a couple of years ago.
Kester-Schmidt is most proud of a program she started there called Feed the Children. The children are fed, taught life skills and given haircuts and backpacks filled with items for school. The program is still going strong, and two more girls are graduating from high school this year.
She thought her first call to Georgia would be her final call before she retired.
However, she began to feel that nudge again after her husband’s death.
She submitted her papers to the ELCA at the same time as all the pending graduates, and nonetheless, received a call a week later from the Southwestern Texas Synod. They had a church for her.
“God works in truly mysterious ways,” she said.
She began pastoring at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church in 2014. She is the only woman pastor in her conference in Victoria.
“I felt the least welcome in Georgia,” she said. “I had pastors from other denominations turn and not shake my hand, but I have not experienced that here.”
The church has almost 140 members of which about 80 attend Sunday services.
“It’s small and you get to know everyone,” she said. “They are steeped in Lutheran tradition, and they are open to new things once they see where it’s going to take them. A lot of it is just that pastors plant seeds and we usually don’t get to see the fruit of that experience. When we do, it is just amazing.”
The church offers two Sunday services, one traditional and the other contemporary, and conducts outreach in the community. The La Paz worship band performs lively music for the contemporary service.
“By the time you leave, you’re humming and singing the last service song,” she said. “It’s very upbeat.”
For “God’s Work. Our Hands. Sunday,” a day when churches of the ELCA perform service projects nationwide, Christ the Victor prepares breakfast for all of the firehouses and Sacred Heart Medical Services. The church also provides fresh vegetables from its garden for Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Perpetual Help Home, Yummy Finds and Christ’s Kitchen.
Listening to the children’s thoughtful answers during the Children’s Sermon and ministering to the sick are two of the most rewarding aspects of the job, she said.
“In seminary, we are taught that when we come with the collar, we are the face of Christ at that moment,” she said.
Not being able to pastor one-on-one has been challenging during the coronavirus pandemic, she continued.
“That’s what we do,” she said. “Visit nursing homes, visit hospitals, visit parishioners in their homes. That’s why we started the Toot and Scoot.”
Kester-Schmidt visited with parishioners in their cars from a safe distance wearing a mask in the church parking lot during four Toot and Scoot events.
Moving toward reopening the church has been an intentionally slow process for Kester-Schmidt because the majority of the congregation is over age 60.
“I’m aware of the makeup of the congregation, and I don’t want any of us put in danger,” she said. “Keeping us safe is the first order of business. We may never get back to normal as we knew it, but God walks this journey with us. Having God there is such a comfort. He’s in charge, and He shows up when we need Him.”
She is reading through guidelines on the labor-intensive process of cleaning and disinfecting the church and sanctuary now.
“We are going to have to be thoughtful about how we seat people. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ll probably have three services instead of two, practice social distancing and wear masks,” she said.
In the meantime, the church offers video services on YouTube and Facebook and Bible study on Zoom.
“Being a pastor, you have to be flexible. Every day is different. God is in charge and He will get us through this. We have all come a long way in the last 10 weeks,” she said. “We’re just learning how to be a church when we are apart and how we will be a church when we come back together.”
