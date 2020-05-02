They all wear some type of elaborate personal protective equipment. They wear facial masks and hair coverings. Some also wear plastic goggles and transparent face shields. They don gloves and lab coats.

This is the suit of armor in today’s world. And behind the gear are the front-line warriors who work tirelessly to protect the health of our community – of our world.

And peering from above the masks are a pair of caring eyes, eager and prepared to begin another day of battle. With a glance, those eyes communicate a solid message of hope and determination as if they were saying, “We have your back.”

We pay homage to health care workers and their support staff throughout the Crossroads who are doing their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Advocate received an overwhelming number of submissions.

For their spirit and courage, we say, “Thank you.”

To share your photo and story, upload images to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.

