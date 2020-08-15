I absolutely never talk politics, especially on social media. It is a lost battle no matter where you stand on any issue. You’re liable to get spit on, chewed up, or at best, rejected and unfollowed. It does absolutely nothing positive and only seeks to instill more anxiety and even depression.
So, when I found myself looking at the comments section of a post from a distant friend, I knew I was going to keep my keyboard mouth shut; initially, anyway.
I was looking at a current events article that wasn’t exactly political, but as with anything, could boil down to appeal to your political views. Most of the comments were pretty straightforwardly in agreement with the article, which makes sense; more than likely, the people you befriend and allow to make comments on your post are, for the most part, likely to agree with your point of view.
However, I came across a particular comment that, at first glance, made absolutely no sense. In fact, it was the most absurd, ridiculous, and absolutely misinformed suggestion that I had ever heard in relation to this topic.
At first, I thought, “This cannot be left for people to read and reflect on. It must be corrected, or at the very least, challenged.” And I thought I was absolutely right in thinking this way.
Sociologists have only begun to study the effect of our interactions on social media. One commentator described it as though you were walking down the streets of New York City and everyone began shouting the first thing they were thinking in their minds. “This is essentially Twitter,” they said. “How many times in our life do we experience this mass projection of thoughts and emotions?” How would that affect us on a psychological level?
I was definitely experiencing a knee-jerk emotional reaction to this comment. Realizing this, but still giving into my temptation, I wrote a response with a question. “Your opinion is very unique,” I began. “Do you think your approach would be effective or harbor more hostility and resistance?” And thus began a “conversation” of sorts. It turns out that he was angry; angry that these politics had trickled down into his life in a significant way.
Something drastic had to be done, and he believed that his suggestion would be the absolute ticket to his relief from distress. I left it at that. We agreed that things need to change in order to create the change we want in the world, and we need to work together and communicate better to become more empathetic and understanding of each other. He wanted to see pictures of my baby girl, and I said his puppy dog was adorable.
I may have been right overall, or maybe his crazy suggestion may have been the solution. But does it matter? In the end, I was just grateful to have had a good interaction with someone. We agreed on what was most important, and that’s what really matters. I won’t go looking for these interactions anymore; in fact, I am planning on ditching all social media for a long time. Still, it gave me a little hope in humanity that we can turn something poisonous into something vital.
