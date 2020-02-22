Opening the door for a Night to Shine

Dressed up in a shiny light pink dress with her updo hair that took over an hour, Shayla Rudd, 16, rushed across the school lawn.
A black limousine she had long pictured in her mind was coming to pick her up at the entrance of Victoria West High School. Kaden Kolle, 16, followed her in a rush, also in a light pink shirt and bow tie with slicked-back hair.
Just a few steps before the red carpet where the welcoming crowd and paparazzi photographers were waiting, Shayla suddenly stopped. “I don’t want to go,” she said. Shayla was excited about the limousine ride and prom activities awaiting her, but she was too nervous to step forward.
As a person who has sensory processing disorder, a condition where the brain has trouble processing information that comes in through the senses, the moving crowd and cheering sound felt overwhelming. Nervous and excited a day before the prom, Shayla was even bothered with the sound of her mom’s swallowing.
In order to create less anxiety, her mom, Willishia Rudd, walked her through details of the prom schedule, from food to be served to the setup of the place, three days in a row before the prom. Hair and makeup were done over multiple hours with breaks at home so that Shayla slowly leads up to the pick moment at the prom. All that precaution and earplugs in her ears to minimize the stimulus didn’t seem enough this time.
As if he expected her reaction, Shayla’s long-time friend Kaden bent over to make eye contact with her.
“It’s going to be OK, Shayla,” Kaden said. He told her that she could dance to music, which she loves so much, and that she would be crowned at the end of the night. His encouragement worked for Shayla. Soon afterward, she was walking on the red carpet to the song that she wanted to listen to when she walks to school, “Look What God Gave Her.”
Shayla couldn’t stop grinning.
Photographing Shayla walking toward her at the end of red carpet, Willishia couldn’t stop smiling either.
Just like any other teenager’s parent, Willishia wasn’t sure about how Shayla would react. Partially due to her autism, ADHD, and sensory processing disorder, Shayla’s reactions to certain situations tended to change over time, too. Still, Willishia and her husband, Kelvin, didn’t hesitate to sign up Shayla for the Night to Shine, a prom event hosted in Victoria for people with special needs.
“We’re scared. We don’t know what to expect,” Willishia said. “But we’re trying to say, ‘OK, whatever comes up, if it’s a challenge, we’ll still meet it head on.” Sending Shayla to a public high school instead of homeschooling, letting her join Girl Scouts and a cheerleading team were some of their efforts to give her new experiences.
“When she’s a grown-up and we’re no longer in her life and she fails, then she’s failing on her own,” Kelvin said. “I think the best way to learn and fail is to let her try and do it, and then she succeeds. Then she understands that she can do things without having support from her family all the time.”
After rocking her head up and down a few times to the music in the dance hall, Shayla would head back to the sensory room with a calm environment. Although Shayla loves to dance and practiced dancing in front of the mirror the night before, a regular break from the crowd dancing to the loud DJ music was necessary. Talking to her friends and occupational therapists, jumping on the trampoline in the dark room were as crucial as dancing to music for Shayla.
As a date for the prom night, Kaden just followed wherever Shayla went without asking. Growing up together since age 6 thanks to his mom who nursed Shayla at home, Kaden knew how to treat her. “She’s like a sister to me,” Kaden said. “I’m just trying to be there and be that rock for her.”
As soon as Kaden crowned Shayla, she was ready to go home. In the car heading home, Shayla continued to request different songs to her brother-like-friend Kaden. Her headbanging throughout the ride, in contrast to sitting still nervously with tightly clenched fists on the way to the event, was a sign that Shayla enjoyed the prom night in her own way.
“It’s just a door,” Willishia said. “You gotta walk to the door. We don’t know what’s behind the door until we open it up.”
