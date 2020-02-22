You are the owner of this article.
Opening the door for a Night to Shine

Night to Shine prom night
Shayla clenches her fists because she feels nervous while on the way to the prom with Kaden. “We’re scared,” Shayla’s mom, Willishia Rudd, said about prom night. “We don’t know what to expect, but we’re trying to say, ‘OK, whatever comes up, if it’s a challenge, we’ll still meet it head on.’ But she’s making her future herself.”

Dressed up in a shiny light pink dress with her updo hair that took over an hour, Shayla Rudd, 16, rushed across the school lawn.

A black limousine she had long pictured in her mind was coming to pick her up at the entrance of Victoria West High School. Kaden Kolle, 16, followed her in a rush, also in a light pink shirt and bow tie with slicked-back hair.

Just a few steps before the red carpet where the welcoming crowd and paparazzi photographers were waiting, Shayla suddenly stopped. “I don’t want to go,” she said. Shayla was excited about the limousine ride and prom activities awaiting her, but she was too nervous to step forward.

Night to Shine prom night
Shayla Rudd, 16, left, waits for her turn to try on prom dresses at the Covenant Life Center. “Nervous and Excited,” Shayla said about the upcoming prom.
Night to Shine prom night
Shayla practices how to pose at the Night to Shine prom event with her mom, Willishia Rudd, on the night before at home while her dad Kelvin watches. The poster that Jessica Kolle’s son, Kaden Kolle, 16, brought to Shayla’s home with flowers hangs on the wall. “I wanted to give her the whole experience,” Kaden said. Kaden and Shayla share many childhood memories because his mother was her nurse at home. “She’s like a sister to me,” Kaden said.

As a person who has sensory processing disorder, a condition where the brain has trouble processing information that comes in through the senses, the moving crowd and cheering sound felt overwhelming. Nervous and excited a day before the prom, Shayla was even bothered with the sound of her mom’s swallowing.

In order to create less anxiety, her mom, Willishia Rudd, walked her through details of the prom schedule, from food to be served to the setup of the place, three days in a row before the prom. Hair and makeup were done over multiple hours with breaks at home so that Shayla slowly leads up to the pick moment at the prom. All that precaution and earplugs in her ears to minimize the stimulus didn’t seem enough this time.

As if he expected her reaction, Shayla’s long-time friend Kaden bent over to make eye contact with her.

“It’s going to be OK, Shayla,” Kaden said. He told her that she could dance to music, which she loves so much, and that she would be crowned at the end of the night. His encouragement worked for Shayla. Soon afterward, she was walking on the red carpet to the song that she wanted to listen to when she walks to school, “Look What God Gave Her.”

Night to Shine prom night
Kaden gives Shayla a letter and a teddy bear as a gift for the prom. The letter reads, “Shayla, thank you so much for being an inspiration and such an amazing person overall. You have been such a blessing to me in more ways than I can count. Let’s have fun tonight!”
Night to Shine prom night
Kaden bends over to convince Shayla to ride in the limousine because she felt nervous and stopped walking toward the prom site. “I’m just trying to be there and be that rock for her,” Kaden said. “Someone that can explain to her how things are and how she can overcome that. I just hope that throughout the years, I’ve given her a peace of mind that she’s always got somebody there for her and she’s got somebody to talk to.”
Night to Shine prom night
Kaden Kolle, 16, and Shayla Rudd, 16, walk on the red carpet after the limousine ride to Victoria West High School. As a surprise gift, Shayla’s parents asked the organizer to turn on the song, “Look What God Gave Her,” which Shayla said she listens to when walking to school. Shayla couldn’t stop smiling at the song and people cheering for her.

Shayla couldn’t stop grinning.

Photographing Shayla walking toward her at the end of red carpet, Willishia couldn’t stop smiling either.

Just like any other teenager’s parent, Willishia wasn’t sure about how Shayla would react. Partially due to her autism, ADHD, and sensory processing disorder, Shayla’s reactions to certain situations tended to change over time, too. Still, Willishia and her husband, Kelvin, didn’t hesitate to sign up Shayla for the Night to Shine, a prom event hosted in Victoria for people with special needs.

“We’re scared. We don’t know what to expect,” Willishia said. “But we’re trying to say, ‘OK, whatever comes up, if it’s a challenge, we’ll still meet it head on.” Sending Shayla to a public high school instead of homeschooling, letting her join Girl Scouts and a cheerleading team were some of their efforts to give her new experiences.

Night to Shine prom night
Shayla’s dad, Kelvin, tries to calm her because she feels overwhelmed with the noise at the dance hall. Her parents waited in a respite room at the prom site with other parents in case their children needed them. “I just want to develop her independence because I know we can’t be there and hold her hands through all the rest of her life,” Kelvin said. “She’s gonna have to figure out how to navigate life even with her unique needs.”
Night to Shine prom night
Shayla talks and laughs with her friends, some of whom volunteered as a buddy to accompany guests with special needs, at the sensory room. Shayla went back and forth between the sensory room and the dance hall to calm herself down. Kaden followed her to wherever Shayla wanted to go.
Night to Shine prom night
Shayla and Willishia dance to the music at the Victoria West High School. “We always tell her you gotta be calm and relaxed,” Willishia said.

“When she’s a grown-up and we’re no longer in her life and she fails, then she’s failing on her own,” Kelvin said. “I think the best way to learn and fail is to let her try and do it, and then she succeeds. Then she understands that she can do things without having support from her family all the time.”

After rocking her head up and down a few times to the music in the dance hall, Shayla would head back to the sensory room with a calm environment. Although Shayla loves to dance and practiced dancing in front of the mirror the night before, a regular break from the crowd dancing to the loud DJ music was necessary. Talking to her friends and occupational therapists, jumping on the trampoline in the dark room were as crucial as dancing to music for Shayla.

Night to Shine prom night
Shayla looks up while her parents pray with other guests at the Night to Shine. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation Donation, more than 700 churches gathered to schedule the Night to Shine on Feb. 7 worldwide.
Night to Shine prom night
Shayla walks out of the prom after getting crowned at the Victoria West High School. She continued to dance to music throughout her ride back home. “It’s just a door,” Willishia said about a new experience like the prom for Shayla. “You gotta walk to the door. We don’t know what’s behind the door until we open it up.”

As a date for the prom night, Kaden just followed wherever Shayla went without asking. Growing up together since age 6 thanks to his mom who nursed Shayla at home, Kaden knew how to treat her. “She’s like a sister to me,” Kaden said. “I’m just trying to be there and be that rock for her.”

As soon as Kaden crowned Shayla, she was ready to go home. In the car heading home, Shayla continued to request different songs to her brother-like-friend Kaden. Her headbanging throughout the ride, in contrast to sitting still nervously with tightly clenched fists on the way to the event, was a sign that Shayla enjoyed the prom night in her own way.

“It’s just a door,” Willishia said. “You gotta walk to the door. We don’t know what’s behind the door until we open it up.”

Yehyun Kim is a photojournalist intern with the Victoria Advocate.

Multimedia Intern

I grew up in Seoul, South Korea and have lived and worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my photo and video work, I aim to engage people in the news and help make informed decisions about their community.

