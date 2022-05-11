The Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Folklorico has a deep, rich history in Victoria. It began 62 years ago in 1960 with only a few dancers. The performing arts group grew over the years into an integral part of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church as a major ministry that reaches out into the community.

Ballet Folklorico celebrates the beauty and artistry of dancing and music from a wide variety of regions in Mexico. “Every dance tells a story,” explained Janie Rubio, director of the ballet. The group of dancers range in age from 3 years old to young adult.

This year’s annual show will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Victoria.

Rubio has been a part of the ministry for 35 years. “My two daughters have been involved with the ballet, and my youngest was in this group for 18 years. And then my granddaughter was in the group for 22 years,” Rubio said.

The source of their success as a ballet company is in their passion. “I love the passion that the dancers have,” Rubio said, adding “I love the commitment they have.” She said the parents have been the foundation for making this Ballet ministry strong with deep roots. “We have a very strong parish community, and parents support this and go above and beyond to make sure that the kids come to practice, get to performances.” The parents “do what it takes to stay involved to continue that commitment,” she emphasized.

Irma Rivera Garcia danced in the group beginning in the early 70s starting at the age of 14. Her children also danced in the Ballet Folklorico. And now her granddaughter is in the group.

“I really learned a lot being out in the community volunteering and being a part of the church. I enjoyed dancing. Not only for the exercise, but also the beauty of the of the regions that we danced,” she said, describing her early connection with the group.

Eventually Garcia left Victoria and got married, but after her husband died, she returned to the area with her son, remarried and had another son and a daughter. All three children joined the Ballet Folklorico company.

However, there was a bit of bribery involved. “They laughed at me because I told them, ‘You want to play sports, baseball? You have to do the church and dance. If you don't do the ballet, you cannot do sports,’” she said with a smile.

So, all her children danced. Surprisingly, it was her daughter who didn’t stick with it. “The boys stayed in for several years, through high school,” she said.

She now has a 4-year-old granddaughter, (Arabella Alvarado), in the Ballet. “Every time we perform, she gets better and better. And when we tell her we're going to practice. She says, ‘OK, let me get my shoes.’ She's ready to go. She loves it,” said Garcia.

Arabella said that she like the dancing because she gets to tap her feet a lot.

Kindergartener Adela Rodriguez said she loves it when they “skip off the stage” and people clap for them. Adela said the hardest part is remembering “where to put your hands” and learning “to do everything at the same time.” However, she said she like practice and enjoys performing and when she puts on her costume. It feels like “being a princess,” she said.

Three-year-old Brylee Olguin already has a first-place trophy for her dancing. She loves the part when you “spin around” and swing the dress. But she doesn’t think much of wearing hats. Unsurprisingly, Brylee said she would like to be a dancer when she grows up.

Kimberly Sanchez, who is 7 years old, loves the dresses, especially when they’re purple. She said she felt shy at first but did not feel scared when performing in front of people. The most fun part of being in the ballet is “you make friends,” she said.

Garcia said the young dancers learn to work with others and develop friendships. She emphasized they also get a lot out of their practice, rehearsals, and performances. “Discipline. They're learning to listen to the instructor. They're learning the instructions,” she said. They learn to work with others and develop friendships. She added that the dances they learn connect deeply to culture.

Rubio said dancing in the Ballet Folklorico develops self-confidence. “There's nothing more worthwhile than to see that smile on their face and that pride, that confidence that you see in their dancing.”

“Not everyone will make it through this dance group, because it takes a lot of commitment.” Rubio said. Their dancers are involved in other activities: sports, choir, and numerous other extracurricular activities with a school, “but they still find the time and that passion that they have to come to them the practices and give it their all.”