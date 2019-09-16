Students and their families packed the gymnasium bleachers at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School for their annual open house Thursday evening.
Along with the regular open house happenings, this year everyone got to hear from the school’s new principal, Justin Matias.
“The faculty and the staff have been very welcoming,” Matias said. “They act as the heartbeat of our school and have done a great job of welcoming me to the school community.”
Matias has two children who attend the school.
“It’s been an adventure in terms of a great beginning and being part of the church and a very supportive school community,” Matias said.
During the open house, parents took part in raffles, met new teachers and new families, signed up for opportunities to get involved with the school and received updates. Snacks and refreshments were also served.
“The students will have the opportunity to walk their parents to their classrooms and show them what they have been doing for the first few weeks of the school year and the opportunity to introduce them to their teachers,” Matias said.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School was established in 1957 and boasts a long line of alumni who now have their children at the school.
Billy Murphy graduated in 1988 and now has a son in third grade and a daughter in kindergarten at the school.
“We love the school; we’ve been very happy since we’ve been here,” Murphy said. “A lot of things have changed, but a lot of it has stayed the same, so it’s pretty neat that my kids get to go here too.”
Although the school is less than two months into the academic year, faculty, parents and students are excited for what is to come.
“Overall, we’re hitting the ground running and ready to go for another great school year,” Matias said.
