It was the year that the Watergate scandal happened and the Space Shuttle program was introduced. Atari released the video game Pong. That year, the average cost of a new house was $27,550 and the average income per year was $11,800. It was a long time ago.
It ws also the year Norma Smolik, 78, started working at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School as the librarian. The year was 1972.
Forty-eight years later, Smolik is retiring from her job as resident book lover because of coronavirus, and she leaves a legacy of nurturing and caring for students, faculty, staff and parents at the Catholic school.
“We (Catholic schools) can do so much more. We’re free to teach religion and pray, and the values taught here encourage students to do their best and accomplish what they want to,” Smolik said. “The teachers, parents and aides take time to share with each other and help one another. There’s a lot of support.”
Smolik began working at OLV when her children started school there. As a stay-at-home mom, she was looking for something to do, and Sister Emilie Eilers needed someone in the library. The timing was perfect.
“The job was perfect. I was in the library, not the classroom. I had all the kids in the school — different classes and different kids every day,” Smolik said. “The little ones were wanting hugs and to read to you. It was a good place and a good feeling to wake up and know some days you would pull your hair out and the next day you would be all smiles again.”
The biggest change Smolik witnessed during her time at the school was parent involvement.
Early in her career, few mothers worked, so they had more time and opportunity to be involved at the school. They filled in where they were needed and helped with parties.
“Now both parents work, so there is not as much parent involvement as when my kids were there,” she said. “Moms are not at home like they used to be … they don’t have the chance to do that anymore because they all have jobs.”
While the students remain as “wonderful” as always, technology has changed over the course of Smolik’s career. Books held by hand gave way to iPads and other electronic reading devices.
“In modern times, there’s just so much more out there, there are so many more opportunities for them to do things with technology,” Smolik said.
Earlier in her career, when she was still doing dictionary and encyclopedia work in the library, Smolik fondly remembers giving third-graders a word. The one who found the word first in the dictionary got to read the meaning. One of those students grew up to become an attorney in Houston and recalled the exercise with Smolik years later. He told her that he still tries to learn a word each day, which she called “amazing.”
For Smolik, the perks of her long career in a Catholic school are endless: the younger students giving “wonderful” hugs as she walked down the sidewalk; the first-graders reading to her when they checked out books; seeing the smiles of students who raised animals for the Livestock Show standing next to their animals; the “fun” birthday celebrations with lots of “good” food for faculty members being hosted during break times; the “wonderful” parents becoming good friends; and the “amazing” accomplishments being made by so many students during their lifetimes.
Several students have even come back to teach at OLV. One of them, Denise Smith, a third-grade teacher, graduated with Smolik’s oldest son.
“She has become special through the years, almost like a daughter,” Smolik said of Smith, who has taught at the school for about 20 years.
Smith returned the sentiment.
“I will miss everything about her. After my mom passed, she became like a second mom. Anytime I have problems with things and want to talk, she’s the person I go to talk to. I will miss her very much and it will be a huge change,” Smith said. “Her biggest contribution is getting kids to love to read, which will be important their whole lives. It’s a life skill that will help them. Her love of books and getting kids to love books is her biggest contribution.”
Smith said the children will miss Smolik because of her vast knowledge.
“She could tell them anything about most books in the library, and she could help them find what they liked. She would tell them about the book and keep them inquisitive,” Smith said. “And then she would tell them, ‘Come tell me about it when you finish.’ She’s irreplaceable.”
Gwen Hall, a seventh-grade teacher who has taught at OLV for 50 years, said Smolik was kind and generous and taught others to be kind and considerate of one another.
“Norma contributed to OLV in so many ways. She was a great and professional librarian,” Hall said. “And she was a friend to everyone. She was always there to help or lend a hand or be a good listener. She gave with her heart.”
Hall taught all three of Smolik’s children and said that the Smolik family will always be special to her.
“I will really miss my good friend, Norma. There’s a link missing outside my door, and I feel lost without her,” Hall said. “We laughed together; we cried together; and we enjoyed our families together. The memories we shared will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Hall said the children will miss Smolik’s compassionate ways, her willingness to always take care of them and her beautiful smile.
Smolik has been married to her husband Luke Smolik for 60 years and they have three children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Smolik has enjoyed watching the school children through the years grow to adulthood and accomplish great things. Now, she looks forward to being with her family and watching her great-grandchildren grow up on her next adventure.
“I was very lucky to work at a private school, very lucky. The parents are wonderful. They support the teachers, and they are there for the kids,” Smolik said. “Private schools are just a great place to work. I’m going to miss it. We’re one big happy family.”
