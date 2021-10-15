A few months after the Rev. Lalahery Andriamihaja, known as Pastor La, arrived in Texas to serve as senior pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria, he called together a meeting of his Texan congregants to learn what makes Texans tick.
“I asked what’s worse — a Yankee or a foreigner,” La, 55, said. “They responded, ‘A Yankee because you can teach a foreigner.’”
La, a native of Madagascar who spent more than 30 years living in Minnesota with his family, said moving to Texas last year was, culturally speaking, like moving to a foreign country.
“Not only did I grow up in a different country and culture, but I also lived in the northern part of the states,” La said. “Texans are different, which necessitated me to gather as many Texan members as possible to come teach me what makes Texans, Texans.”
La noted that, in his experience, Minnesotans are proud, stoic, low-key people who rarely show off while Texans display a sense of pride and bravado. One of his congregants corrected him on that point: “Pastor, it’s not pride, it’s confidence.”
“See, this is what I need,” La laughed. “We had a good time. My wife and I learned a great deal.”
In seeking to better understand his new home, La took a page from his seminary professor’s playbook. The professor served as a long-time missionary in different parts of the world and taught La to approach different peoples and cultures with humility rather than arrogance — to learn from them first and teach them later.
“You learn who they are, what their culture is, the do’s and don’ts,” La said. “You immerse yourself into who they are and what makes them tick, and you find a way to bring teaching into what you have learned about them. They receive it better, and you will grow much better.”
La, a fourth-generation Lutheran pastor, preached his first sermon in Victoria on Ash Wednesday 2020. He told the congregation during that first service that he envisioned Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church fully engaging in the life of the community and becoming a household name in Victoria.
Not long after that, the pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt. Starting a new position in a new state in the midst of COVID-19 was a challenge for the pastor, but he persevered with livestreaming his sermons. Our Saviour’s resumed in-person worship services in May and was one of the first churches in the area to do so. About 600 members fill the church’s roster, and about 170 attend Sunday services as of now. As many as 250 members attended the weekly worship services before the pandemic.
“I love their heart for wanting to be helpful both to one another as brothers and sisters in Christ, but also into the community and into the world,” La said. “They are living out their mission, the vision they set for themselves, to fully experience God and his joy and compassion for the sake of the world. They are doing that, and I love to see them doing it.”
La has found his new church’s opportunities for Bible study more impressive than the offerings at any of his previous posts.
“They are hungering, and love coming to Bible study and learning,” La said. “And then my challenge to them is to apply what they learn in Bible study to service opportunities, and they are doing that, too.”
Randy Clark, a member of Our Saviour’s for more than 30 years and the church council president, said when their former pastor of 20 years moved to a different calling, the church used the opportunity to regroup. The congregation went two years without a full-time senior pastor.
During that time, members of the church determined that they wanted to find a “shepherd pastor” who could watch over and care for the flock while teaching them. They also rewrote their constitution and bylaws to give the incoming pastor more control.
Clark reached out to La and arranged for him and his wife, Hanta, to visit Victoria. La preached at both Sunday services and presided over Bible study, and the Las attended a congregational meeting during their trip. Soon after, the congregation voted overwhelmingly to extend an offer to La.
When La started in February 2020, he formed an advisory committee made up of past council presidents that meets once a month. He bounces ideas off of the committee members and learns from their experiences. He did not make a lot of immediate changes but instead took the time to understand the lay of the land, Clark said.
“He has a full understanding of Lutheranism, and he has a great sense of humor that is really helpful. He’s an excellent communicator,” Clark said. “He really came in and won over the congregation quickly. The Lord sent the right person here.”
Gerald Merks, a member of Our Saviour’s for more than 30 years and a church council member, said anyone can preach one good sermon, so he looked more at La’s overall personality and qualifications as well as his ability to fulfill the “shepherd pastor” role.
Since arriving in Victoria, La has brought good ideas from other churches and positive changes, such as the advisory committee, Merks said. He called La a strong leader whose vision fits well with the church’s governance system.
“He’s a true Bible person,” Merks said. “He’s a good fit for us overall.”
La’s journey to ministry started at age 5 when his father announced at the dinner table that his son would one day become a pastor. However, in high school, La fell in love with science and decided he would become a biochemist. His plan was to attend college in the United States and eventually return to Madagascar where he would conduct research to make pharmaceuticals from rare native plants believed to have healing properties. La’s great-great grandmother was a well-known healer.
Yet, the seed planted in La’s mind early in life about becoming a pastor always lingered. In 1985, he attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa, where he studied biochemistry. He then transferred to Augsburg College in Minneapolis, Minn. As that little voice kept reminding him of his need to become a pastor, he continued to assert that he was going to be a biochemist — until an epiphany changed his mind.
“I was a junior, and I finally couldn’t stand the inner turmoil anymore, this struggle I was having about being a biochemist or going into ministry,” La said.
He locked himself in the tiny chapel on his college campus for a come-to-Jesus meeting about the inner conflict. He told God that if he were supposed to pursue ministry like his father and the generations of men before him, he would need a sign that day. When he exited the chapel and rounded the corner, he ran into the college chaplain who asked him to preach in the chapel that Friday. God delivered his sign. La returned to the chapel where he fell to his knees and cried, “I give up. You win.”
“I abandoned my pursuit of biochemistry to go into ministry, and I felt this weight, this load, lifted off me, and a sense of peace and calm that people talk about when they know all is right, that sense of exhilaration,” La said.
La never looked back and has no regrets. He changed his major to philosophy and religion, and after graduation, married Hanta, also from Madagascar. In 1989, he entered the Luther Northwestern Theological Seminary. Upon graduation, he became associate pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church in downtown Minneapolis. Four years later, he started a new church, Jordan New Life Community Church, in an economically depressed region of Minneapolis. He spent a challenging 12 years trying to build the inner city church congregation. He then accepted a call to become associate pastor of Discover Church in Brooklyn Park, Minn., where he stayed 10 years. Victoria was his next stop.
La and his wife of 32 years have two daughters. Rojo, 27, and her husband Connor Dufault live in Minneapolis, while Lanja, 22, recently graduated with a degree in musical theater from the University of Wisconsin.
During his many years of ministry, La has most enjoyed learning about people, building relationships with them and serving them.
From the youngest to the oldest members of the churches he has served, he has appreciated the opportunities to guide them and witness their journeys.
“I love to see them grow in faith, and I especially love surprises, when things click spiritually in their minds and hearts. It’s so life-giving for me,” La said. “Being in fellowship and building relationships is so rewarding for me.”
