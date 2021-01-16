Pandemic Football

Hallettsville’s De’Keidris Bedford, left, congratulates his teammate Jonathon Brooks after he scored a touchdown for the Brahmas during the Class 3A, Division I semifinal round against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Victoria West’s Sammy Brito holds up the “turnover bone” for the defensive players, which they get to sign if they force a turnover, during the Class 5A, Division I area round against Eagle Pass Winn at Jerry Comalander Stadium.
Masks, social distancing and limited fans in the stands characterized the 2020 football season set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the longest football season anyone had ever experienced, with schools like Victoria West playing through the holidays.
But despite the restrictions and limitations, the Friday night lights still shone bright as our area teams delivered thrills to eager fans during the season of America’s favorite sport.
We’ve witnessed some incredible, historic moments on and off the field this past season.
Lavaca County not only saw three teams advance to the state finals – the Shiner Comanches, Hallettsville Brahmas and the Shiner St. Paul Cardinals – but two of them came home with state titles. The Comanches won their third state championship, the Cardinals their fifth and the Brahmas made their first appearance in the state final in a game that kept us on the edge of our seats.
We want to congratulate all of our area teams on a successful season. The spirit of the players, coaches and fans never wavered throughout this unusual time. Here is a look back at some of our favorite captures.
Recommended For You
Emree Weaver is the chief photographer for the Victoria Advocate.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
I am a born and bred Texan hailing from Goliad, but have spent the past 10 years in Austin, Italy, Botswana and everywhere in between. I love having the opportunity to reconnect with my roots to tell important stories in the crossroads region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.