You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos

Pandemic Football

Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Industrial’s Reed Kallus hold hands with his teammates before the Class 3A, Division I bi-district round against Bishop at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.

Masks, social distancing and limited fans in the stands characterized the 2020 football season set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the longest football season anyone had ever experienced, with schools like Victoria West playing through the holidays.

But despite the restrictions and limitations, the Friday night lights still shone bright as our area teams delivered thrills to eager fans during the season of America’s favorite sport.

We’ve witnessed some incredible, historic moments on and off the field this past season.

Lavaca County not only saw three teams advance to the state finals – the Shiner Comanches, Hallettsville Brahmas and the Shiner St. Paul Cardinals – but two of them came home with state titles. The Comanches won their third state championship, the Cardinals their fifth and the Brahmas made their first appearance in the state final in a game that kept us on the edge of our seats.

We want to congratulate all of our area teams on a successful season. The spirit of the players, coaches and fans never wavered throughout this unusual time. Here is a look back at some of our favorite captures.

Pandemic Football
Buy Now

The Shiner Comanches huddle in the tunnel before heading to the field to take on Post during the Class 2A, Division I state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Hallettsville’s De’Keidris Bedford, left, congratulates his teammate Jonathon Brooks after he scored a touchdown for the Brahmas during the Class 3A, Division I semifinal round against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Victoria West players link arms before the start of the Class 5A Division I, regional round against Flour Bluff at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Refugio’s Michael Thomas, left, hugs his teammate Thomas Andrade after their loss to Shiner during the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal round at the Alamodome.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

The Palacios Sharks hold up smoke bombs before running onto the field to take on Industrial during a District 15-3A, Division I game at Palacios High School.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Sammy Brito holds up the “turnover bone” for the defensive players, which they get to sign if they force a turnover, during the Class 5A, Division I area round against Eagle Pass Winn at Jerry Comalander Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Edna’s Jacob Clay, left, hugs Dalton Bohannon after the Edna Cowboys defeated Goliad 15-8 during a District 15-3A, Division I game at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

The Victoria East football team stands in a line for the national anthem before the start of a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Calhoun’s Jakob Cortez carries the ball down the field to make the Sandcrabs’ third touchdown during a District 15-4A, Division I game against Beeville at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Ganado’s Troy McQueen claps and storms the field with his team after the Indians defeated Three Rivers 55-0 during the Class 2A, Division I area round at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Falls City’s Cole Thomas carries the ball to make a touchdown during their District 16-2A, Division II opener against Yorktown at Wildcat Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Victoria West's Blake Buzzell runs over a defender during the Class 5A Division I, regional round against Flour Bluff at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Shiner’s Doug Brooks stiff-arms a defender during the Class 2A, Division I state final against Post at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

The Victoria East football team runs out onto the field before a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Ganado's Corbin Teague fist bumps his coach after the team scored a touchdown during the Class 2A, Division I area round against Three Rivers at Memorial Stadium in Victoria.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Industrial’s Matthew Davis jumps over a defender during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Palacios at Palacios High School.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Calhoun’s Steve Johnson leads the Sandcrabs out of the tunnel during a District 12-4A, Division I game against Calallen at Sandcrab Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Loren Washington hugs Deveryck Mathis after Cuero beat Gonzales 56-7 during a District 13-4A, Division II game at Gobbler Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Alan Jimenez tries to break free from a defender during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Goliad's Payton Luco looks for an open receiver during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Edna at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Refugio’s Antwaan Gross smiles as he runs back to the sideline after completing a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during a District 15-2A, Division I game against Bloomington at Bobcat Stadium.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Bay City football players line the field before the start of a game against Edna at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.
Pandemic Football
Buy Now

Two of Industrial's ball boys sit on the sidelines during a game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the chief photographer for the Victoria Advocate.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News