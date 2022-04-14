“The tried to kill us. We survived. Let’s eat.”
Dr. Gary S. Branfman said those words explain the importance of feasting and fasting in many Jewish celebrations and traditions. Perhaps most particularly Passover, an eight-day holiday (seven days in Israel) that is uniquely structured to be celebrated in the home. Although many Jews gather in larger groups.
Branfman is the president of Congregation B'nai Israel in Victoria. He serves as the non-clergy Jewish representative on Communities of Faith, a local interfaith group which includes priests, pastors, the Imam, sisters, a cardinal and a bishop. They meet monthly to discuss and support the needs of the local community.
Most people are familiar with the 3,500-year-old story in the Torah that tells of the Jewish exodus from Egypt, led by Moses, after being enslaved for centuries. “Followed by wandering the desert for years before the next generation of Jews entered the land that God had decreed that's ours,” Branfman said, explaining that the actual celebration is the Seder, which basically means "the order" – the order in which the story is told during the service.
Passover “is different than most other Jewish observances and holidays as it is traditionally observed in the home as opposed to in the synagogue, which is certainly different than Rosh Hashana Yom Kippur, Purim and every other holiday,” Branfman said.
A Passover Seder is held on the first two nights of the holiday. Throughout the eight-day period Jews avoid eating any type of leavened bread.
Dr. Gary Branfman explains that “Passover is viewed either by more observant Jews as a historical event or by more secular Jews, as a story to learn from.”
Although there have been some recent modern alterations of the Passover Seder such as an orange as a symbol of inclusion, Branfman said, “I'm an observant Jew and I go by the Haggadah,” (the text written in the 600s that lays out the order of the Seder). The deeper origin of the holiday is actually derived from the Feast of Unleavened Bread which predates the modern-day holiday (which is only about 2000 years old).
Branfman said he uses “the traditional Passover Seder Haggadah, which has been used by my parents, my grandparents, their grandparents and their great, great, great, great, great grandparents back, you know, 1500 years or so.”
Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper is often described as a Seder. Banfman said, “it's certainly the Feast of Unleavened Bread.” He notes that everyone was Jewish at the table and there was matzoh (unleavened bread) on the table but whether it shows a traditional Passover Seder is less clear, he said.
Branfman noted that “before, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, there were pagan holidays” and some of those traditions were adapted into religious celebrations. “But the Passover Seder that is traditionally done by observant Jews is the same one that's been done (since its origins) - the same order - the same traditions.”
Some Jews include mentions of the Holocaust in reworked versions of the Haggadah. “We know that even in Auschwitz people hid away and didn't eat bread and observed Passover even at the worst of times,” he said. There is a distinct awareness by the Jewish people of “history repeating itself” Branfman said, throughout history, from the ancient Pharaohs to the Inquisition…during the Holocaust, throughout the Middle East, Jews have been targets of hate.
Banfman said the Jewish community in Victoria has gotten smaller over the years. The first Jews settled in Victoria in 1800s. “When I arrived in town over 30 years ago, there were a lot of Jews in their 60s, they have all passed on. And most of us who in our 60s, our children went to college and didn't move back to Victoria. So, when I first came to town, there was a Sunday school, an adult education group, and Rabbi on Friday nights and a nice Sunday afternoon gathering. We had a rabbi for the High Holy Days and for lifecycle events.”
Branfman has written a history of the Jewish community in Victoria, which describes their arrival from Germany in the 1800s. They became involved in banking, railroads, ranching, business and government. By 1849, Branfman writes there were services conducted by rabbis from Houston, Galveston and New Orleans. The Temple B’Nai Israel was built in 1922 and continues to be used to this day.
COVID-19 made an impact on Jewish life in Victoria, as it did everywhere else. The congregation disbanded temporarily and was still unable to organize a community Passover celebration this year. In the past they would have a community Seder which welcomed others. The only rule was to respect their traditions and remember that Passover is a Jewish Seder, not a Christian celebration.
“We are welcoming of Jews, Christians, Muslims, atheists, agnostics, as long as they don't try to convert us and as long as they're supportive of the State of Israel, everything else gets a pass,” he said.
