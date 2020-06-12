The Rev. Fred Hobbs, 66, pastor of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, is passionate about building the body of Christ and sending out witnesses to win the world.
“Our motto is, ‘Meeting you where you are to get you where you need to be,’ and he (Hobbs) exemplifies that,” said Carol Tippins, a member of the church for almost 30 years. “No matter what your past is, it is what you are doing now, and he brings people in and loves them for who they are. He tries to connect them to Christ.”
Hobbs, who has been pastor for 16 years, continues the work of his late father, the Rev. F.J. Hobbs, who was pastor of the church for about 50 years. Fred Hobbs is only the fourth pastor in the church’s 112-year history. The church started in 1908 with 10 members in Nursery before it moved to Warren Street and then Park Street, its current location in Victoria. The church now has 250 members.
James Tippins, another longtime church member and husband of Carol Tippins, said Hobbs grew up under the watch of the elder members of the church so they know him well and respect him.
“He brings a lot of joy and a lot of happiness. He’s open to everybody and … relates real well with everybody,” James Tippins said.
Hobbs said he strives to help people understand the importance of God in their lives.
“In order to realize and honor God and to build families that honor God, we need to meet people where they are and get them where they need to be,” he said. “We are all still becoming who God wants us to become. We all make mishaps and missteps. There are no perfect individuals but Jesus Christ.”
Hobbs is one of 12 children born to Martha Mae and F.J. Hobbs. He and all of his siblings enjoyed close relationships growing up, he said.
He is married to Bessie Williams Hobbs, and they have two children and three grandchildren. In his first career of about 20 years, Hobbs worked as a supervisor for the City of Victoria.
“I got my calling at 18 after graduation from high school but I ignored it and said it’s not for me,” he said.
Even though Hobbs was hesitant at times, he never ran away from his calling entirely.
In his 20s and 30s, he led the youth ministry, was the choir director and worked as regional director for drill teams for the National Baptist Convention of America.
“I was in church, attending church, but I really wasn’t doing what God was calling me to do,” he said.
Later, in his 40s, he announced his calling.
“The Lord made it more clear that I got a call to the ministry,” he said. “I’ve always had a heart for people and love for people.”
For pastoral training and support, Hobbs attended the College of Biblical Studies in Houston, STCH Ministries in Corpus Christi and the Hampton University Ministers’ Conference in Virginia.
He became assistant pastor, assistant to the pastor as his father aged and needed assistance, interim pastor, and finally, pastor of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.
“It got to the point of curiosity, of how God wanted to use me in the capacity of ministry,” Hobbs said. “Even though I did not step out at the first calling, I never left the calling. I let God develop me for the call that He had on my life.”
Nancy Brown, a church member for almost 50 years, said Hobbs is very involved with the youth.
“He goes out into the community trying to help the youth, trying to get them to get it right. He tries to be friends with everyone and he really tries to inspire the kids and give them advice as they grow up,” Brown said. “There is a world out here that he tries to get them ready for.”
Hobbs is most proud when he sees children in the congregation who start in the nursery join the youth ministry, leave for college and come back with changed mindsets about adulthood. They return and give back to the church by showing younger members that they, too, have those opportunities.
“My most enjoyable moment is to see how God’s used me to help develop young men and women to know Jesus and to lead their families to know who Jesus is,” Hobbs said. “God has blessed us tremendously and we have doctors and lawyers and members who have gone off, and God has developed them to become icons in the community. That’s what I like — seeing God change those men and women to become beacons of light in a dark world.”
One of the challenges of being a minister is equipping people to take that first step of faith without evidence of things seen, he said.
“The next step is easier, but it’s challenging to get them to take that step of faith,” he said.
In regard to the coronavirus and George Floyd crises, Hobbs said that God is in control during these difficult times and he calls his people for assignments. People should remember what they have overcome while focusing on where they are going, he said.
“Don’t get complacent in our assignments because God has something coming our way,” he said.
