In June 1952, Charles Kram Jr., then 22, of Shiner, traveled home for a brief summer break before his final year began at St. John’s Seminary in San Antonio. He did not feel well and thought he was coming down with the flu. He felt a pain between his shoulders. Within days, paralysis emerged among his symptoms.
Kram had contracted polio, a sometimes deadly virus which attacks and inflames the spinal cord, damaging or destroying the nerves.
Polio usually came in two varieties, Kram’s biographer, Deacon Anthony Warzecha, of Cuero, wrote. One type, Spinal Polio, affected the legs. This is the type that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had that resulted in his partial paralysis. The other type of polio, Bulpar Polio, damages muscles using nerves from the brain.
Kram, a young and healthy man on the cusp of fulfilling his dream to become a Catholic priest, was struck by a rare combination of the two types of polio called Bulbospinal Polio, Warzecha wrote. He became completely paralyzed from the neck down and could not even breath without assistance. He would spend the remainder of his life in this way.
As misfortune would have it, 1952 was the zenith year for polio in the United States, with just under 58,000 cases reported and 3,145 deaths caused by the virus.
Kram’s parents cared for his every need for over 25 years. He had to be cared for in much the same way an infant would be. But, his parents aged. His mother suffered a stroke and had to be cared for in a nursing home, leaving his father as Kram’s sole caregiver.
Kram was ordained a priest on Dec. 5, 1975, and within a couple years of his ordination, his father fell into a fire on the family farm and died.
“No one can honestly say ‘I never suffer.’ The world is full of sufferings of every kind,” Fr. Kram later homilized. “Actually, there is much about suffering that is a mystery, As long as we live in this world, suffering will remain with us. As Christians, though, we need not despair. One day our suffering will be over, and when in heaven, we see God face to face, we will see why everything we had to go through here had to be the way it was and we will rejoice exceedingly.”
After his father died, Fr. Kram was appointed on March 9, 1977, to the chaplaincy of Huth Memorial Hospital in Yoakum. The hospital was run by Catholic nuns who assisted Fr. Kram in his day-to-day needs while he ministered to patients.
“When he’d say Mass, there had to be someone there to hold up the chalice because he couldn’t use his hands,” Sister Serena Etzler, of the Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria, said Monday. “But, he was so determined, from an early age, that he wanted to be a priest. He went to the seminary but got polio. Still, he never gave up. He kept saying that he wanted to be a priest. The bishop encouraged him to keep praying. And then eventually he was ordained.”
Etzler said one thing people could learn from Fr. Kram is to accept suffering as it comes, praying the whole while and refusing to give up.
“If you’ve got your mind set to something and you pray and have confidence in the Blessed Mother, you’ll find a way,” Etzler said.
Warzecha, Kram’s biographer, a Korean War veteran, retired from work and, in 1996, at 65-years old, began the process to become a deacon. In 2001, he was ordained and assigned to serve the Catholic community in Cuero.
When he turned 80 years old, he retired from serving the church and was approached by five members of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church of Shiner and asked to write a book about Fr. Kram.
The group, called the “Father Charles Kram Project,” had set about documenting Fr. Kram’s life in the hope he be declared a saint by the Catholic Church.
Warzecha, now 91 years old, never met Fr. Kram but he learned everything he could about him and, he said, he grew to revere Kram.
“Could you imagine being paralyzed and using a stick in your mouth to type? He was able to manipulate movement enough to write extensively this way and to draw and to paint,” Warzecha said Tuesday. “I can’t imagine it. And yet with all his suffering — he had to be suffering — he did not reflect it to people. If you can imagine the mental anguish of not being able to do anything for yourself, not even wipe the tears from your own eyes. And he never complained.”
After serving as chaplain at the Yoakum hospital for 23 years, Fr. Kram died on August 13, 2000.
Twenty-three years later, “The Catholic Lighthouse,” the Diocese of Victoria newspaper, has a section, Father Charles Kram Corner, dedicated to Fr. Kram’s sermons.
Bishop Brendan Cahill wrote a prayer dedicated to Fr. Kram.
The prayer says, in part, “Your priest, Father Charles Kram, left me a wonderful example of pastoral charity and patient suffering. He is for me a perfect model of your Divine Mercy. May I accept your divine will in the adversities I now encounter.”