You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos

Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes

  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

A lone flower lies on the pavement on March 16, 2020 near DeLeon Plaza.

One of the reasons I became a journalist was to capture “slices of life”; moments, fleeting junctures that can be captured through the lens.

Over the span of my short career, countless moments have passed through my lens from happy and joyous to those of grief and despair. In Dallas five years ago, I stepped inside a mosque to witness a father mourn the loss of his 23-year-old son who died in a car accident. And in Victoria recently, I watched a woman reunite with her brother after 45 years apart.

Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Ofelia Villalobos, 51, runs to embrace her brother Wesley Foster, 52, in Victoria after being separated for 45 years.

Up until five years ago, I never thought about becoming a journalist. Growing up in a first-generation Asian-American household, being a journalist definitely wasn’t in the realm of “traditional” jobs for one to have. In high school, I sat through years of Latin classes to prepare myself for a career in medicine.

As a kid, I always had a deep respect for fine arts and was heavily involved in choir and theater organizations. Photography, however, never entered my mind until my freshman year of college after meeting a wedding photographer while I was pursuing pre-med.

In my pursuits of going to medical school, I was never happy. I was never content. There was a restlessness stirring in my heart telling me something wasn’t right.

Then, I took a leap of faith.

That leap of faith would take me to Craigslist to purchase a second-hand DSLR camera for $250. I was just a naive 23-year-old excited to try something new.

Living in Arlington at the time with Dallas and Fort Worth in my backyard, there was always something to photograph. With a camera in hand, I began to take solo midnight strolls in downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, especially on rainy nights just taking in the scenery and my perspective of life began to change.

I was hooked.

I saw how lines and shapes juxtaposed each other. I recognized patterns, textures and forms. My perception of tones, symmetry and spacing were heightened.

For the first time, my life was filled with color.

For the next few years, I pursued photography and journalism relentlessly by pushing myself out of comfort zones, building my people skills and focusing on my writing as much as my photo work.

I landed my first job post-graduation at the Advocate, which is what brought me to Victoria. When I drove down on U.S. 77 South and was greeted by palm trees, I thought for a second I’d taken a wrong turn and ended up in Southern California. Compared to what I was used to all my life, Victoria at that time felt desolate, quiet and a bit melancholic.

Adjusting to my new town was difficult. And being more than 300 miles away from my friends, family and the place I called home didn’t make it any easier. Living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I was so accustomed to the hustle and bustle of the city, which was sprawling with life at all hours of the day and night. I remember on my nightly photo walks in downtown Dallas, I would come across an assortment of people: homeless men intrigued as to why I was walking around town in the dead of night, skateboarding teenagers asking for a photo, zealous drunks, lonely night-walkers, other photographers walking the city looking for their next frame — the whole bunch.

What I really enjoyed about these encounters was the conversations that took place. People of all races, creeds and cultures had a story to tell. Their own unique stories that made them who they are. I listened. And then realized I had fallen in love with people.

In the first couple of days after my move to Victoria, I felt like I was stuck in a rut. An eerie silence filled downtown during the evening hours near DeLeon Plaza, a silence I wasn’t used to. My eyes refused to “see” my new surroundings.

Then, I met the people.

From a complete stranger, who offered to help when I had a flat tire, to meeting with the countless humble residents of this city and listening to their stories, being invited over for dinner by a family who could barely make ends meet, getting pulled into a prayer circle to hold hands and have others pray for me. A true sense of community. Something I’ve never really experienced before. Living here for the past year, I’ve come to see Victoria for what it really is: a small city with a big heart.

I saw a beautiful spectrum of colors plastered on the buildings downtown. I felt tranquil while listening to the sound of cardinals chirping at Riverside Park during a Saturday morning stroll. I finally felt it — a string had formed — tethering me to this city.

Once again, my perspective changed.

Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Spectators watch the District 29-5A softball game between Victoria East and Victoria West April 9 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Bruce Brewster smokes a cigarette outside of a convenience store on Dec. 17, 2018, in Dallas. Coming back from the Gulf War as an Army veteran, Brewster divorced his wife after 27 years of marriage and has been homeless for two years. “See in life, you’re either on a journey or a sprint,” Brewster said. “I’m on a journey, young people are on the sprint.” Despite being homeless, he said being on the streets has helped him develop a kinship with other people. “Keep your feet on the ground and your eyes on the sky,” Brewster said.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Bartender Danielle Benoit cuts up lemons to prepare for opening on Thursday, April 8 at Moonshine Drinkery on West Santa Rosa Street.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

A teal Volkswagen Beetle parked in front of Beijing Garden on March, 16, 2020, on South Main Street.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Samuel Rocha does a trick on his skateboard on Friday, April 9 at the Victoria Skatepark on North Ben Wilson Street. “I love the vibes out here at the skatepark,” Rocha said. “People are always encouraging others to do better things.”
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

A patron orders a shot of tequila on Thursday, April 8 at Moonshine Drinkery on West Santa Rosa Street.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Sean Harris, 31, adjusts his suit button as he makes his way into Melvins Menswear for the grand opening on April 8 on Main Street.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

A vintage Pepsi logo painted on the side of a door on Thursday, April 8 on the Rosebud Fountain and Grill.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Sunset over Victoria on Sept. 16, 2020 as seen from the 12th floor of One O’ Connor Plaza.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

A mural painted on the side of the former Theatre Victoria on on Thursday,April 8 on East Constitution Street.
Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes
Buy Now

Starlight over U.S. 77 on Oct. 12, 2020 in Victoria County.

Recommended For You


Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News