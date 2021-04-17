Perspectives: Victoria through my eyes

One of the reasons I became a journalist was to capture “slices of life”; moments, fleeting junctures that can be captured through the lens.
Over the span of my short career, countless moments have passed through my lens from happy and joyous to those of grief and despair. In Dallas five years ago, I stepped inside a mosque to witness a father mourn the loss of his 23-year-old son who died in a car accident. And in Victoria recently, I watched a woman reunite with her brother after 45 years apart.
Up until five years ago, I never thought about becoming a journalist. Growing up in a first-generation Asian-American household, being a journalist definitely wasn’t in the realm of “traditional” jobs for one to have. In high school, I sat through years of Latin classes to prepare myself for a career in medicine.
As a kid, I always had a deep respect for fine arts and was heavily involved in choir and theater organizations. Photography, however, never entered my mind until my freshman year of college after meeting a wedding photographer while I was pursuing pre-med.
In my pursuits of going to medical school, I was never happy. I was never content. There was a restlessness stirring in my heart telling me something wasn’t right.
Then, I took a leap of faith.
That leap of faith would take me to Craigslist to purchase a second-hand DSLR camera for $250. I was just a naive 23-year-old excited to try something new.
Living in Arlington at the time with Dallas and Fort Worth in my backyard, there was always something to photograph. With a camera in hand, I began to take solo midnight strolls in downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, especially on rainy nights just taking in the scenery and my perspective of life began to change.
I was hooked.
I saw how lines and shapes juxtaposed each other. I recognized patterns, textures and forms. My perception of tones, symmetry and spacing were heightened.
For the first time, my life was filled with color.
For the next few years, I pursued photography and journalism relentlessly by pushing myself out of comfort zones, building my people skills and focusing on my writing as much as my photo work.
I landed my first job post-graduation at the Advocate, which is what brought me to Victoria. When I drove down on U.S. 77 South and was greeted by palm trees, I thought for a second I’d taken a wrong turn and ended up in Southern California. Compared to what I was used to all my life, Victoria at that time felt desolate, quiet and a bit melancholic.
Adjusting to my new town was difficult. And being more than 300 miles away from my friends, family and the place I called home didn’t make it any easier. Living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I was so accustomed to the hustle and bustle of the city, which was sprawling with life at all hours of the day and night. I remember on my nightly photo walks in downtown Dallas, I would come across an assortment of people: homeless men intrigued as to why I was walking around town in the dead of night, skateboarding teenagers asking for a photo, zealous drunks, lonely night-walkers, other photographers walking the city looking for their next frame — the whole bunch.
What I really enjoyed about these encounters was the conversations that took place. People of all races, creeds and cultures had a story to tell. Their own unique stories that made them who they are. I listened. And then realized I had fallen in love with people.
In the first couple of days after my move to Victoria, I felt like I was stuck in a rut. An eerie silence filled downtown during the evening hours near DeLeon Plaza, a silence I wasn’t used to. My eyes refused to “see” my new surroundings.
Then, I met the people.
From a complete stranger, who offered to help when I had a flat tire, to meeting with the countless humble residents of this city and listening to their stories, being invited over for dinner by a family who could barely make ends meet, getting pulled into a prayer circle to hold hands and have others pray for me. A true sense of community. Something I’ve never really experienced before. Living here for the past year, I’ve come to see Victoria for what it really is: a small city with a big heart.
I saw a beautiful spectrum of colors plastered on the buildings downtown. I felt tranquil while listening to the sound of cardinals chirping at Riverside Park during a Saturday morning stroll. I finally felt it — a string had formed — tethering me to this city.
Once again, my perspective changed.
