From pumpkin picking to Halloween costumes as broad as the mind can imagine, our readers have truly captured the essence of fall.
In first place is Bethany Hobbs’ photo of her family members dressed up as characters from the movie “Beetlejuice.” With arms outstretched, Jeff Hobbs is dressed as Beetlejuice, while his wife is dressed as Lydia Deetz. Also featured are their daughters, Ava Hobbs, 8, dressed as Miss Argentina, and Madelyn Hobbs, 5, as the Magician’s Assistant.
Our next reader-contributed photo contest will be all about fall festivities and gatherings. We want to see your favorite photos of your Thanksgiving gatherings and food spreads.
Submit your photos by 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
Be sure to tell us a little bit about who is in the photo, what the food dishes are featured and what’s happening. The winner of this contest will receive two movie passes to Cinemark Theatres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.