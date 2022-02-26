Photo contest: Readers share photos of loved ones for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovebirds. It’s a day to reflect and show our love and gratitude to our parents, our four-legged friends and everyone in between.
The winner of this month’s photo contest is Jessica Maciel, who submitted a photo of her and her partner, John.
They have been together for seven years. She will receive two movie tickets to Cinemark Theatres.
