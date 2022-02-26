 Skip to main content
Photo Contest

Photo contest: Readers share photos of loved ones for Valentine's Day

  • 0
Jess & John Valentine 2022

John and I have been together for seven years. John proposed to me two days before getting COVID-19 last year, which changed my life. His proposal was beautifully ours, at home and heartfelt. He has remained by my side through hospitalizations and even a heart surgery related to post-COVID-19 syndrome. He knows how to put a smile on my face with the kindest gestures. He helps me with household chores to lighten my load. He entertains the kids to give me time to wind down after a busy work day as a hospital floor nurse. John speaks my love language through all of life’s seasons. These are small examples as to why John will be my forever valentine. He is a wonderful life partner. I thank God for him daily.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovebirds. It’s a day to reflect and show our love and gratitude to our parents, our four-legged friends and everyone in between.

The winner of this month’s photo contest is Jessica Maciel, who submitted a photo of her and her partner, John.

They have been together for seven years. She will receive two movie tickets to Cinemark Theatres.

20220130_174005

The odd couple who loves each other very much.
My Valentine's dog Wally

He’s the best valentine I could ever have.
E3BBC798-629B-462F-A4C7-7EB2189A16BE

This is one of our favorite wedding pictures just a little over a year ago. (Rescheduled three times due to COVID-19.) This man is an answered prayer and is my forever valentine. Danny and Rachel Miller.
FB_IMG_1470093375808

My forever valentine. Kimbo and Rodbo.
20220130_174210

A couple poses for a photo together.
My Favorite Valentine

My special furry valentine, Ethel.
VALENTINE'S DAY PHOTOS

My sweetheart puppy Holly Berry. 
VALENTINE'S DAY PHOTOS

Flowers from mom.
My First and Only Valentine

Logan Rangel and Kaylynn Canchola enjoying dinner at Texas Roadhouse.
We Still Got It!

A circle of friends, young at heart, got together for dinner at Sky Restaurant for Valentine’s Day.
20220214_193319

My loving husband and I had been through an emotionally hard eight days. We both work for an amazing health care facility. I couldn’t believe this man with everything going on remembered Valentine’s Day for not only his wife but his 2-year-old daughter. Roses, candy and just how he was so excited to surprise us. So much love. He is the man of my dreams and the love of my life.
IMG_20220129_134446304

There is no greater love than this. To my Lord and Savior.
2022 Valentine and Wedding Anniversary Kiss

Victor and Rosemary Mendoza celebrating Valentine’s Day and their 46th wedding anniversary.
884E01A5-6430-469D-BC21-1D50403F9A91

First time in this place. Admiring the sights here in Oyster Landing in Austin. Then my wife reminded me that it is Valentine’s Day the following day. “Really? Then let’s take a picture to remember this place. And since it will be Valentine’s Day tomorrow, let’s make a heart!” We did an impromptu pose over a cup of coffee and enjoyed our day.
Happy Valentine photo

Forever valentine Ben and Lisa Commerson.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

