From little cheerleaders and little football players all the way up to high school football, and every other sport in between, readers shared favorite photos of their children participating in youth sports.
In first place is Kathy Harryman’s photo of Harper Harryman decked out in pink softball gear during a youth softball game with her team the Ponytail Express. Harryman wins two Cinemark movie tickets.
For our next photo contest, we’re celebrating the arrival of fall and want to see your spooky holiday decorations and lights, Halloween costumes, pumpkin carvings and anything else that is getting you into the fall spirit.
For a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria, submit your photos by 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto. Be sure to tell us a little bit about who is in the photo and what’s happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.