During this Halloween season, readers shared their favorite photos of their pets dressed up in a range of creative costumes. From an English bulldog masquerading as the pope, to a French bulldog covered in cotton candy, our furry friends always bring smiles to our faces.
In first place is Gabby Hernandez’s photo of her canine dressed as a lobster, and in second place is Brooke Corrente’s photo of her dog Rex dressed as a teddy bear. Hernandez wins a $200 gift card, and Corrente wins a $100 gift card.
The photo contest was sponsored by Postnet.
Our next reader-contributed photo contest will be all about fall festivities and gatherings. We want to see your favorite photos of your Thanksgiving gatherings and food spreads.
Submit your photos by 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
Be sure to tell us a little bit about who is in the photo, what the food dishes are featured and what’s happening. The winner of this contest will receive two movie passes to Cinemark Theatres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.