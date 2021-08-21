You have permission to edit this article.
Photography

Photos from the Archive: Back to School

Teacher aides participate in an orientation at the Region III Education Center in Victoria. Originally published on Aug. 8, 1971.

Our next series from the Advocate’s image negative archive features scenes from various back-to-school editions over the last few decades. From maintenance crews getting all the buildings ready for the return of students, and teachers training and prepping classrooms, to parents shopping for clothes and school supplies, and even a journey through some back-to-school fashion trends of yesteryear, everyone is gearing up for a brand new school year.

The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.

Bobbie Guinn, left, and Kay Haak were featured on the cover of an issue of the Advocate’s Sunday magazine originally published on Aug. 6, 1978.
Back-to-school shopping. August 1982.
August 1951.
Kathy Blackburn, Gail Gerrard, Ann Gerrard and Margery Engel pose for a portrait in front of a blackboard in a playroom at the Country Club. Originally published on Aug. 19, 1956.
Mary Ann Roark, left, Sandye Kaiser, middle, and Anita Rogers model outfits for a college fashion spread originally published on Aug. 8, 1971.
Back-to-school shopping. August 1982.
Glynna Alkek, left, and Kurt Bollman model outfits for a back-to-school fashion spread published on Aug. 5, 1984.
Four-year-olds Connally McKay, left, Avery Easley and Jessica Behrends model outfits for a back-to-school fashion spread published on Aug. 5, 1984.
Lauri and Matthew Morrison model outfits for a back-to-school fashion spread published on Aug. 5, 1984.
Sue Wade, left, Jean Venable and her sisters Lois and June Venable pose for a portrait originally published in a back-to-school feature on Aug. 23, 1953. The four were college-bound on music scholarships.
The study corner in a new dormitory at Victoria College in 1950.
A maintenance crew patches holes and does resurfacing and restriping to the parking lot next to the football stadium ahead of the start of the school year in August 1977.
Gary Wallace, left, and Jimmie Brooks, part of a welding shop crew, put the finishing touches on chairs for a back-to-school feature published on Aug. 8, 1971.
F.W. Gross High School in August 1951.
Portrait of Jo Ann Daniel, left, and Joanie Henderson before they headed back to college. Originally published on Aug. 19, 1956.
Karl Uherek stands in front of Shields Elementary School for a back-to-school feature originally published on Aug. 20, 1972.
Portrait of Clementine White for a back-to-school feature published on Aug. 19, 1956. White, of Victoria, was preparing to go to Stephens College in Colombia, Mo., as an instructor of harp and theory.
A projector repairman maintains equipment for multimedia presentations. Originally published on Aug. 14, 1977.
View of the Allied Health Building at Victoria College for a back-to-school story published on Aug. 3, 1980.
Kathryn Lowery, left, and Roberta Menger pose for a portrait inside Lowery's family home in McFaddin in the summer of 1956. Originally published in a back-to-school feature on Aug. 19, 1956.
Top officials with Victoria Independent School District pose for a portrait ahead of the new school year in August 1977.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

