Photos from the Archive: Back to School

Our next series from the Advocate’s image negative archive features scenes from various back-to-school editions over the last few decades. From maintenance crews getting all the buildings ready for the return of students, and teachers training and prepping classrooms, to parents shopping for clothes and school supplies, and even a journey through some back-to-school fashion trends of yesteryear, everyone is gearing up for a brand new school year.
The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.
