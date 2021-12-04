Photos from the Archive: Christmas

With the sight of Christmas lights illuminating the streets, sounds of holiday shoppers making their rounds and colorful ornaments beginning to make their way on trees, it’s becoming clear, Christmas is fast-approaching.
So for this month’s “Photos from the Archive” series, we are showcasing images from the holidays in the Crossroads photographed by former Advocate photographers.
The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.
Recommended For You
Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.