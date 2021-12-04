You have permission to edit this article.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas

Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Texas Zoo animals Christmas Party from 1982.

With the sight of Christmas lights illuminating the streets, sounds of holiday shoppers making their rounds and colorful ornaments beginning to make their way on trees, it’s becoming clear, Christmas is fast-approaching.

So for this month’s “Photos from the Archive” series, we are showcasing images from the holidays in the Crossroads photographed by former Advocate photographers.

The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.

Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Putting up Christmas decorations. 1953.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas shopping from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas baking. 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas parade. 1955.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas décor from 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Bronte Club Christmas party from 1954.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas party with the fire department. 1982.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas shopping from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas shopping from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas parade in 1970.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas parade in 1970.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas shopping from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas baking. 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas lighting contest from 1967.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Texas Zoo animals Christmas Party from 1982.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Placing the angel on the Christmas tree. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas carolers from 1979.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Decorations on a Christmas tree from 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas shopping from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Christmas
Christmas dance from 1955.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

