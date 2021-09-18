You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Photography

Photos from the Archive: Football

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

The Victoria High School football team in 1978. From a football feature produced by former Advocate photographer Frank Tilley.

Football season is an exciting time of the year, so for this month’s “Photos from the Archive” series, we thought we would showcase images from past football features and action by past Advocate photographers in our coverage area.

The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.

Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Football action from 1982.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Former Cuero High School football coach Buster Gilbreth, right, is presented with state and district football championship trophies in 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

El Campo football feature from 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

F.W. Gross High School football feature from 1960.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Victoria High School football feature from 1950.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Calhoun football feature from 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Stroman football feature from 1971.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Victoria and Stroman High School football physicals in 1971.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

The Victoria High School football team in 1978. From a football feature produced by former Advocate photographer Frank Tilley.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Refugio vs. Edna in 1981.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Yorktown football feature from 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

The mascot for the Cuero Gobblers in 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Refugio vs. Edna in 1981.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

From a football feature produced by former Advocate photographer Frank Tilley titled, "The Many Faces of High School Football," in 1978.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Victoria High School Stings (Stingarees) game against Corpus Christi King in 1979.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

The Victoria High School football team in 1978. From a football feature produced by former Advocate photographer Frank Tilley.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Goliad football feature from 1984.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

Wharton vs. Cuero in 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

From a football feature produced by former Advocate photographer Frank Tilley titled, "The Many Faces of High School Football," in 1978.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

The St. Joseph Flyers in 1969.
Photos from the Archive: Football
Buy Now

St. Joseph football feature from 1969.

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News