Photography

Photos from the Archive: Graduation

Editor's Note

Recognize yourself or people you know in any photographs? Email photo editor Emree Weaver at eweaver@vicad.com to share your story.

Stroman High School Graduation. June 1, 1979.

For a new monthly series, we’ll be featuring images from the Advocate photo archives. With school out for summer and area graduates celebrating their achievements, we thought we would showcase images of graduation celebrations through the decades as captured by former Victoria Advocate photographers.

Stroman High School Graduation. June 1, 1979.
Victoria College Nursing Graduation. Sept. 1, 1984.
Graduation Exercises. May 31, 1951.
Foster Field Graduation. March 16, 1953.
Graduation Exercises. May 31, 1951.
Stroman High School Graduation. June 1, 1979.
Victoria High School Graduation. June 2, 1979.
Foster Field Graduation. May 1, 1953.
Stroman High School Graduation. June 1, 1979.
Victoria College Graduation. May 20, 1981.
Foster Field Graduation. May 1, 1953.

The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.

