You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photography

Photos from the Archive: Halloween

Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween masks. 1974.

 Advocate file photo
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween trick-or-treating. 1971.

As night falls on All Hallows’ Eve

All the children, with tricks up their sleeves.

They collect all the candy

And feel mighty dandy

’Til stomachaches they all have achieved.

The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.

Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween trick-or-treating. 1971.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween costumes. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Victoria College Halloween. 1979.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween masks. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween. 1971.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Witch makeup. 1981.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween pumpkins. 1982.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween costumes. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween schools and clubs. 1952.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween masks. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Lions Club Halloween candy. 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween schools and clubs. 1952.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

UNICEF trick-or-treat. 1972.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween night. 1973.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween schools and clubs. 1952.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween schools and clubs. 1952.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween masks. 1974.
Photos from the Archive: Halloween
Buy Now

Halloween pumpkin. 1978.

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News