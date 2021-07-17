Photos from the Archive: Independence Day

For our next series of images curated from our photo and film negative archive, we wanted to showcase moments of past Advocate coverage of Independence Day celebrations. From traditional fireworks shows, to frog jumping contests, beauty pageants, barbecues, cook-offs, picnics and more, there was no shortage of fun in all the patriotic festivities. We hope you enjoy a walk through the decades of Fourths of July past.
The Victoria Advocate archive is housed by the Victoria Regional History Center.
