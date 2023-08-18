 Skip to main content
Photos from the archives: Back to school

Students from different universities model back to school fashion. From left, Victoria’s Mary Ann Roark, Texas Tech, in a red and black hot pants ensemble, Sandye Kaiser, Texas A&I, modeling a black pantsuit for fall and Anita Rogers, Victoria College, a multi-colored print mini dress.

School supplies have been bought. New clothes are hung up, and students find themselves in the all-too-familiar seat of a classroom.

It's official.

School is back in session in Victoria and the surrounding counties. In this week's Your Life, we wanted to see scenes from back to schools of the past, all the way from the 1950 to 1982 in Victoria. This project was made possible through the archive at the Victoria Regional History Center at UHV. 

August is traditionally the time of year parents and their children, from elementary school to college, descend on local clothing stores for back to school sales. This year local retailers are reporting figures similar to those last year. Pictured here are shoppers at a clothing store in the Victoria Mall. Aug. 9, 1982.
Region III also provides special workshops for person new to the teaching field. Shown are teacher aides who received orientation on development of teacher-made materials under the direction of Mrs. Katherine Mason. Shown seated left to right are Mrs. Vivian Milstead, Mrs. Thelma Frost, Mrs. Shirley Bommer. Mrs. Pat Ballard and Mrs. Mary Domstead. Standing is Mrs. Mason. 1971.
The study corner in the new Victoria College dormitory will be furnished wood and steel chairs and tables, as shown in the picture above, are to be used throughout. Aug. 20, 1950.
Back to school shopping at the Victoria Mall. Aug. 9, 1982.
Joe Soto, a city traffic control employee, and Mary Martinez participated in the Victoria Volunteer Safety Patrol. The two erected a school crossing sign near Smith Elementary School in preparation for the school’s opening. Aug. 6, 1978.
Mary Jean Seiler of the Victoria Volunteer Safety Patrol locates school crossing guarded by the patrol with city traffic engineering employee Oscar Capistrano. Aug. 6, 1978.
A library full of books await students. Aug. 6, 1973.
Keeping students safe on the roads. 1978.
Sister M. Pauline, left, new principal at Nazareth Academy, and Sister Alberta, St. Joseph principal, go over schedules of the schools for the coming year. 1971.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goodwin stretch a little before heading out to run on the Victoria High School track. 1977.
Enrolling freshman Lydia Bianchi, left, checks over schedule information with Melanie Klotzman, a secretary in the Victoria College Registrar’s Office. 1977.
Back to school shopping. Aug. 9, 1982.

