Photos of the Month: October 2021

Cody Brumfield, 5, plays with a toy airplane during the Fly-In and Warbird Display on Oct. 23 at the Calhoun County Airport.

Between football celebrations, ghost hunting in a county jail and scenes of a pumpkin patch, Victoria Advocate staff photographer Duy Vu selected his top photos that have encapsulated the month of October.

Carol Madden takes a photo of her 9-month-old grandson Connor Couch on Oct. 4 at the pumpkin patch.
A student portrays the doll Annabelle, from the supernatural horror film, along the haunted trail on Peggy Oliver’s family ranch on Oct. 21 near Nordheim.
Bay City’s Quinton Sims wipes sweat from his face during football practice on Oct. 20 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
The Edna Cowboys celebrate after they defeat Industrial 26-16 during a District 15-3A, Division I game on Oct. 29 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Mark Eakin, Horror Paranormal ghost hunter, lights up a hallway with his flashlight at the Old Lavaca County Jail in Hallettsville on Oct. 16.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

