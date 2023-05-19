Photos: On this day

 Skip to main content
The Goodyear airship “America” arrived at Victoria Regional Airport on this day in 1975, and was already in the air that night promoting the fifth annual International Armadillo Confab and Exposition with its “Super Skytacular” night sign. 1975.

We are taking a blast from the past. Victoria and the surrounding counties have changed so much over the years. Thanks to the Victoria Regional History Center, we have scoured the archives to show what was taking place this May 21 over the years.

Children dry off after playing in the rain in Victoria. 1969.
White team linebackers Tony Gonzales, David Castillo and tackle Homer Soliz on the ground, combine to tackle Red team quarterback Ronnie Gaskin in Victoria’s Red-White game at Memorial Stadium. The White team won the annual spring scrimmage 14-7. 1978.
Cooling off at the pool. 1961.
Curator Glenn Cook of the Victoria Zoo handles a batch of baby snakes born two weeks prior to one of the zoo’s adult boa constrictors. 1972.
A street dance in downtown Edna will mark the beginning of “Old Fashion Days.” The dance will be followed by a host of fun events at the Jackson County Courthouse Square, including mule and buggy rides. 1984.
Mrs. J.H. Bankston was installed as Bronte Club president. 1954.
One of the lines produced at Casas Tortilla Factory, 508 S. Bridge St., is taco shells used in preparing certain Mexican foods. Mrs. Casas, owner, and employee Oralia Garcia, right, prepare shells for grocery sale. 1956.
The new Jet 22-passenger city bus will be placed in service here either Saturday or Monday by Victoria Transit Co. 1954.
Neighborhood kids playing in the rain. 1969.
Goliad’s Frances Johnston promotes the history of Goliad. 1967.
The Victoria Stingarees have been busy working out for the past three weeks in preparation for Monday’s annual Red-White game at Memorial Stadium. 1984.
A game warden puts an alligator into custody. 1984.
People browse the art for Victoria Art Guild’s sidewalk exhibit. 1960.
The Victoria Rosebuds, one of the strongest teams in the South Central Texas Amateur League, provide baseball action this weekend at Riverside Stadium. Here are three of the Rosebud regulars, left to right, Dennis Basaldua, Tom Barker and Danny Tunchez, scheduled to play Saturday night against Seguin and Sunday afternoon against Bernardo. 1982.

