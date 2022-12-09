Photos: Victoria Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" astounds local students

It's that time of year again, and the Victoria Ballet Theatre once again on Friday presented its annual Christmastime production of "The Nutcracker."

The tradition stretches all the way back to 1985. With a cast of over 150 dancers, along with colorful spectacle and a dynamic, remastered score, the auditorium on Friday morning was filled with excited "oohs" and "ahhs" from local elementary schooled students.

The ballet company will hold two more days of performance on Saturday and Sunday at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.