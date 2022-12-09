 Skip to main content
Photos: Victoria Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker" astounds local students

Ellie Adrean, playing the role of Clara, and Kyle Haschke, playing the Nutcracker Prince, dance together during Friday’s production of “The Nutcracker.” 

It's that time of year again, and the Victoria Ballet Theatre once again on Friday presented its annual Christmastime production of "The Nutcracker."

The tradition stretches all the way back to 1985. With a cast of over 150 dancers, along with colorful spectacle and a dynamic, remastered score, the auditorium on Friday morning was filled with excited "oohs" and "ahhs" from local elementary schooled students.

The ballet company will hold two more days of performance on Saturday and Sunday at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.

Marleigh Luker, playing the role of the Ballerina Doll, dances during Friday’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
William Tally, playing Herr Drosselmeyer, stuns the audience with a sparkling spectacle during Friday’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
The Rat Queen makes an appearance in the audience.
Stella Motl dances as the Snow Queen.
Herr Drosselmeyer throws toys to the children during Friday’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate.

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

