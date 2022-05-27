There is likely no more enjoyable method of donating to a good cause than a picnic. This weekend there are two big Catholic church picnics, one in Hallettsville and the other in Shiner, that take picnicking to a high art.
Sacred Heart parish in Hallettsville is celebrating 140 years in the community. The parish hosts two picnics each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The spring picnic is a huge fundraiser and draws large crowds — and not just from around town. “There’s lots of eating involved,” Rev. John Peters said.
Held inside the air-conditioned Knights of Columbus Hall and with covered pavilions outside, organizers are are ready for the weather, rain or shine. Since it is the Sunday before Memorial Day, Peters will lead “a special ceremony, remembering the veterans. And then we do the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner.”
The dinner part of the picnic includes lots of comfort foods, such as country fried chicken, stew, homemade cornbread dressing and more. “Everything's done by the parishioners,” Peters said.
One of the highlights of the event is an auction that will follow the Memorial Day ceremony. Peters said about 400 items will be up for auction. Everything from cattle (yes, actual cattle) to homemade canned goods are auctioned.
There are “lots of plants, and furniture — different types of furniture,” Peters said, noting there are people in the community well-known for the excellence of their gardens and canned goods, and many wait for the auction to obtain their products.
The event includes music and dancing, a country store, bingo, games, tournaments and lots of activities for children, including bounce houses and a big sand pile to play in. Music and dancing will be in the main pavilion, featuring music by Texas Sound Czech and Red Raven bands from 1 to 7 p.m.
“Well, if you want to have fun, you want to be with lots of people and experience a good Christian atmosphere. And just sample things. You'd love it,” Peters said of the picnic.
Down the road in Shiner, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church is holding its spring picnic as well. The Shiner picnic features many of the same types of activities, such as a homemade picnic dinner, country store, bingo and auction. Children’s activities also include a petting zoo from 2 to 5 p.m.
There is music and dancing inside their air-conditioned hall with Rusty Steins, The Shiner Hobo Band and Fritz Hoddie & the Fab 6. There will be music outside as well. A dance with The Emotions performing is also planned from 9 p.m. to midnight for those over 21.
Shiner’s auction begins at noon, with the cattle auction at 3 p.m. Also, because this is Texas, where everything is “bigger,” the raffle at Shiner includes a chance to win a tractor with loader and backhoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.