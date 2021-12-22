This year, there's a New Year's Eve celebration for just about everyone.
In Victoria County, a wide variety of events will offer residents of all ages and many interests a way to ring in the new year.
Some of the events begin hours before midnight, allowing parents, kids and others adverse to staying out all night a chance to party.
Other events will feature live music, dancing and alcohol up until and even past midnight.
One special event will cater specifically to dogs and their owners.
Here are a few of our favorite New Year's Eve events this year.
Superhero New Year's Bash Sponsored by Whataburger
This beloved annual event has made a name for itself over the years as one of Victoria's best ways for kids to go crazy for the new year.
Hosted by the Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, the New Year's bash features a signature balloon drop at the stroke of noon.
Kids are welcome to dress as their favorite superhero and enjoy the interactive museum's games, activities, arts and crafts until the countdown.
This year's party is sponsored by Whataburger, which will provide swag and giveaways.
The event is the perfect way for kids to get a taste of New Year's festivities without missing their bed times.
"It's a fun, magical moment," said Emily Weaver, program coordinator for the museum. "It's almost like something out of a movie."
DaCosta Hall New Year's Eve party featuring the Tainted Heart Band
If you're looking to dance the new year in, then you can't do much better than DaCosta Hall.
Recently renovated, the hall still features its original dance floor, which is known to many as the "best dance floor in Texas," said Andrea Stehle, dance hall manager.
From 9 p.m.- 1 a.m., residents will be able to enjoy a night of dancing to old and new country hits played by local band Tainted Heart.
There also will be some rock and pop favorites like tunes by the 80s supergroup Journey.
There will be a heavy focus on dancing, but the event is hardly limited to couples.
VIP and regular tables are available, giving friend groups and families the perfect place to hang out all night together.
Beer, wine, champagne and hot food are available for purchase, but the event also allows BYOB liquor.
"This is not a normal public dance," Stehle said. "It's a little bit more."
All That Glitters New Year's Eve Pawty
Finally, dogs will have a chance to join their human companions in enjoying new year festivities.
Pet Resort on Main is offering residents and their furry companions a different kind of event this year.
This event will offer a number of attractions aimed to please canines.
There will be a puppy punch toast, take-home treats, ball-drop ball pit and Facebook photo contest.
The winner of that contest will get to take home a "bark-uterie" board and a free spa day.
New Year's Eve Bash at The Barn
The Barn, a Mission Valley bar, is hosting a night of music, dancing, food and fun on New Year's Eve.
Come out with your friends and family to enjoy a night in the fully and festively decorated bar.
Music will be provided by Shane & Renee Total Entertainment.
Sausage gumbo and a potluck will be available, and there will be a champagne toast.
A balloon drop also is planned.
Patriot Park
Patriot Park will be open at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to the public.
At the 148-acre park, residents will be able to legally set off fireworks.
