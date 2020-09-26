It may be the challenge of the Latin names, or the fact that they were bigger than we can naturally imagine, but I don’t completely understand why little children are fascinated by dinosaurs.
I was never too fond of them myself because I always thought they were too gruesome. In fact, I always argued that since they only lived on the Earth for a period of time and went instinct, what was the point in learning about them in greater depth?
Since homeschooling my children, I’ve learned a general lesson that even the things you once thought were gruesome or unimportant come out in a new light when you introduce them to your kids.
For me, my disdain for dinosaurs changed when my middle child received a dinosaur KiwiBox kit. It had a little dinosaur “costume” for dress up play. Funnily enough, I am also not a big fan of dressing up. Somehow, we ended up playing with these two themes for a while; my son was a big, angry dinosaur, and I was some sort of pterodactyl type of dinosaur and we played for a while.
It then occurred to me that I could possibly find a poem about dinosaurs.
Now, poetry, I am very fond of. In my opinion, good poetry presents one of the easiest ways to introduce language to a beginner; the words will likely rhyme, the rhythm of the spoken words make them easy to memorize, and the themes are relatable enough to be understood by a child, yet grow with you to create whole new meanings as you grow into adulthood.
My in-laws grew up with poetry being recited regularly, and as a consequence, my father-in-law can recite a beautiful, insightful poem for many different occasions in the middle of a conversation. We all treasure this art, and understandably have plenty of books of poetry in our house.
I grabbed one aimed at children called, “A Child’s Anthology of Poetry” by Elizabeth Hauge Sword, which contains many beloved classics such as “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, or “The Tyger” by William Blake. Of course, I was able to find one about a dinosaur that was not the smartest reptile on the block, but the happiest.
We read this poem many times. My son made little sound effects to go along with the words, and we laughed at how hard it was to say the title.
If you’re at a loss as to what to read or how to connect your activities to literature, poetry is a great bridge. Here’s our little find to get you started:
“Pachycephalosaurus,” by Richard Armour
Among the later dinosaurs
Though not the largest, strongest,
Pachycephalosaurus had
The name that was the longest.
Yet he had more than syllables,
As you may well suppose.
He had great knobs upon his cheeks
And spikes upon his nose.
Ten inches thick, atop his head,
A bump of bone projected.
By this his brain, though hardly worth
Protecting, was protected.
No claw or tooth, no tree that fell
Upon his head kerwhacky,
Could crack or crease or jar or scar
That stony part of Paky.
And so he nibbled plants in peace
And lived untroubled days.
Sometimes, in fact, as Paky proved,
To be a bonehead pays.
