You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pomp and Circumstance

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

High school seniors experienced some normalcy again during the 2021 graduation season after a very long pandemic school year far from ordinary. Here are some of our favorite images from the Victoria East and West graduation ceremonies.

Victoria West Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Graduates walk off the stage after receiving their diplomas during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Victoria East’s valedictorian Julie Diebel gives her speech during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Parents, friends and guests greet the Victoria East graduates as they walk onto the field at Memorial Stadium during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28.
Victoria West Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Students clasp their hands in prayer during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Victoria East graduates walk onto the field at Memorial Stadium to begin the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28.
Victoria East Graduation 2021
Buy Now

A Victoria East graduate jumps up and down to get a guest’s attention from the crowd during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Jody Ybarra shares a laugh with his friend in the gym before the start of Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Students pack the gym before the start of Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West Graduation 2021
Buy Now

Students walk up to the stage to receive their diplomas during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.

If you would like to share photos of your senior's graduation ceremony, you can submit them to Victoria Advocate.com/addphoto or email them to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


High school seniors experienced some normalcy again during the 2021 graduation season after a very long pandemic school year far from ordinary. Here are some of our favorite images from the Victoria East and West graduation ceremonies.

If you would like to share photos of your senior’s graduation ceremony, you can submit them to Victoria Advocate.com/addphoto or email them to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News