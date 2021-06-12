Pomp and Circumstance

High school seniors experienced some normalcy again during the 2021 graduation season after a very long pandemic school year far from ordinary. Here are some of our favorite images from the Victoria East and West graduation ceremonies.
Graduates walk off the stage after receiving their diplomas during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East’s valedictorian Julie Diebel gives her speech during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Parents, friends and guests greet the Victoria East graduates as they walk onto the field at Memorial Stadium during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Students clasp their hands in prayer during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East graduates walk onto the field at Memorial Stadium to begin the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
A Victoria East graduate jumps up and down to get a guest’s attention from the crowd during the 2021 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Jody Ybarra shares a laugh with his friend in the gym before the start of Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Students pack the gym before the start of Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Students walk up to the stage to receive their diplomas during Victoria West’s graduation ceremony on May 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
If you would like to share photos of your senior’s graduation ceremony, you can submit them to Victoria
Advocate.com/addphoto or email them to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
