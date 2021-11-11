Since 2019, Christmas at Sea, an initiative of the Apostleship of the Sea ministry for the port in Point Comfort, has collected shoeboxes and ditty bags filled with gifts for the often overlooked sailors who transport 90% of the world’s goods by sea.
On Nov. 3, the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria, conducted the first Mass aboard a ship docked in Point Comfort through the port ministry.
“We forget about the sailors who man these ships who are away from home a long time,” Cahill said.
In addition to 13 crew members from the Philippines, Sister Rosario Resendez with Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent, Deacon Eddie Huse with Holy Family Catholic Church, and Rhonda Cummins and Tom Wise with the port ministry attended the inaugural Mass.
The ship had loaded chemicals in Houston, among other ports, and Point Comfort was its last port before heading to Yokohama, Japan, a voyage that could take as long as 60 days. So, Cummins asked the captain via email if his crew would like to take part in a Mass aboard the ship when it arrived at port.
In another email exchange between the captain and Cummins, an inquiry was made by the captain about the possibility of an early Christmas at port. He had been aboard a vessel that received gifts a previous year in Point Comfort as part of Christmas at Sea. Because Christmas gifts had not yet been collected by the ministry this year, Cummins, who serves as president of the board of the Point Comfort Seafarers Center, offered to visit the ship with Wise, her No. 1 volunteer who also serves the board, with items that would help boost morale.
Cahill said some seafarers have expressed concern about being separated from the Eucharist while at sea for so long. The Mass provides them with the spiritual presence of Jesus, while Christmas at Sea offers them additional blessings, though not as profound. One cannot equate receiving Holy Communion with receiving a Christmas gift, but the ship captain did ask Cummins about the Christmas gifts because he remembered them fondly, the bishop continued.
“Those sailors remember year to year that someone cared for them,” Cahill said. “The Christmas gifts provide a personal connection to sailors who can feel separated from everyone. It means so much to them to have the Mass and a tangible sign of the care we have for them through Christmas at Sea.”
Cummins, an Episcopalian, echoed Cahill’s sentiments about the Christmas initiative in an email. For many years, other Texas ports have given seafarers Christmas gifts, so she wanted those docked in Point Comfort during the holidays to have the same experience.
“Christmas at sea can be very lonely for the seafarers since they are far away from their families,” she said. “For most, the gifts they receive from a seafarers’ center will be the only gift they receive at this most festive time of the year.”
In 2019, the ministry collected 517 Christmas gifts that were distributed among 31 vessels. The following year, when the pandemic exacerbated the isolation felt by crew members who were not allowed to disembark their ships at port, 709 gifts were collected and delivered to 38 vessels.
Currently, standard-size shoeboxes wrapped in festive Christmas paper and drawstring ditty bags, about 12-by-15 inches, are being collected at four locations. The containers can be stuffed with a variety of necessities and luxuries including toiletries, nonperishable snacks, games and souvenirs. Ship deliveries will begin Dec. 1 and continue until all of the gifts are distributed.
The Apostleship of the Sea ministry started in the Crossroads in 2017 when Cummins reached out to Cahill with concerns about sunken fishing boats after Hurricane Harvey. She requested $10,000 to help the fishermen retrieve their vessels, which Cahill provided. Ultimately, Formosa donated $10,000, which Cummins used to pay for the cranes and other equipment needed to raise the sunken boats. So the money provided by Cahill was funneled into starting the ministry for seafarers.
“The (Christmas at Sea) program is only successful with the donations made by many generous individuals, groups and churches,” Cummins said. “Tom and I deliver the gifts to the ships, but we are only the hands and feet of those that contribute the gifts. I can never say thank you enough to the people that donate to this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.