Members of the Catholic Daughters of America at Holy Family Catholic Church are covering hundreds of people with prayers – literally – through the Prayer Blanket Ministry.
Claudia Sheblak, Ginger Wagner and Kay Jasek pray as they piece together panels of fabric with their sewing machines. A blanket can take anywhere from one to six hours to construct depending on its complexity and additions such as custom embroidery. Ted Sheblak, Claudia’s husband, does the embroidery by machine.
Marcia Neely then takes the pieced-together blanket tops and quilts them with batting and backing on her Longarm quilting machine.
The three women hand-stitch binding around the raw blanket edges to finish them. Sewn into the corner of each blanket is a tag with the image of Jesus, Mary and Joseph and a passage that reads, “You are covered in prayer. This prayer blanket has been constructed, prayed over and blessed at Holy Family Parish. Be healed in Jesus’ name we pray.” A priest or deacon at Holy Family Catholic Church blesses each of the finished products.
Finally, gift tags are added with messages such as “May the comfort of God’s love fill you with hope and peace” and “With God, all things are possible,” before they are available to be given as gifts.
“They are sacred blankets by the time we finish them,” said Wagner.
Last year, Sheblak gave a prayer blanket to her neighbor, Dona Sabin, when she became sick with pancreatic cancer. Sabin took the blanket to Houston for each of her chemotherapy treatments. She had all of the nurses and doctors who helped her sign the blanket so she could pray for them, too.
“I felt comfort and peace, and just love,” Sabin said. “I felt loved and not alone.”
Stephannie Rojas, Sheblak’s hairstylist, gives the blankets as gifts frequently to her clients, friends and family. She asks them to share their favorite color and theme, and remarkably, finds the perfect fit for each of them when she goes to select a blanket.
She found a fish-themed blanket for a friend who likes to scuba dive who was in a car accident.
For an Army veteran dying of cancer, she found a blanket with a red, white and blue cross. When she was looking for a lilac blanket, she found lilac, and when she wanted turquoise, she found turquoise.
“They all have been so special for every person in my life that I’ve given a blanket to,” Rojas said.
Neely finds fulfillment in helping make the blankets. While they often are given to individuals going through a health crisis, they also serve as gifts for newlyweds and newborn babies, among other happy milestones, she said.
“It comforts them, tells them someone cares, wraps them in a hug, wraps them in love,” Neely said.
The women always are working on blankets from which people can choose, but special requests are taken, too. Someone might want a particular fabric theme or an embroidered name or Bible verse on a blanket. Jasek makes blankets that depict the rosary with hand-sewn beads.
The women get thank-you notes from grateful blanket owners, which reaffirms their purpose and keeps them going, Wagner said.
Since 2013, the women, who work individually in their own homes, have made more than 400 lap-size blankets. The blankets are free but donations are accepted, and the money goes toward making more blankets. They are sometimes reimbursed for the fabric and batting by the Catholic Daughters of America, but they spend a lot of their own money, too.
“It’s a ministry, and so that’s what we feel compelled to do,” Sheblak said.
As coronavirus concerns force the women to stay in their homes for an extended period of time, they are beginning to make face masks as well.
“During coronavirus, I may be doing a lot more,” Jasek said. “Please quarantine me in my sewing room.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.