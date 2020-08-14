The Rev. Greg Korenek, 60, is the new priest leading more than 500 families in their faith at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, but he’s not new to Victoria.
He was priest for Holy Family Catholic Church for 18 years, from 1993 to 2011.
“Something I truly like and cherish about the priesthood is that it brings forth many opportunities to be with people and accompany them in their faith journey through life,” he said. “As we know, life brings with it moments of joy and sorrow, clarity and confusion, hope and despair, and priestly ministry allows me to share in these moments with people in very meaningful ways.”
Korenek grew up on a farm in Nada between El Campo and Columbus, and received his calling to become a priest in high school.
“It came as an inner sense or a little voice that I was supposed to be a priest and live my life serving God in this way,” Korenek said of his calling.
Through discernment, he sought to understand whether joining the priesthood was really what God wanted him to do.
“The idea or sense that I was to be a priest kept recurring. It didn’t go away, so in time, I decided to pursue this and that started by going to the seminary,” he said.
Before the seminary, Korenek earned an associate’s of applied science in electronics from Wharton County Junior College and worked for Welex, an oil field service company, for one year.
“The inkling to become a priest was still there so I quit my job and entered the seminary,” he said.
At age 22, Korenek entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe, N. M., for two years, and later, the Assumption Seminary in San Antonio for five years. His schooling included a one-year internship at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios.
Before he was ordained, he took a leave of absence for two years and eight months. During that time he taught school and worked on the family farm. When he returned, he joined St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Schulenburg, and he was ordained shortly after.
“This was another phase of discernment,” he said. “The original sense of being called was still there, and so that was when I was ready to act on it and be ordained.”
Korenek stayed at St. Rose of Lima for a few months before he was assigned to Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria. After 18 years, he moved to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City where he stayed for nine years.
He arrived at Our Lady of Lourdes on July 1.
As a new priest, the presence of COVID-19 severely impacts the ease of meeting people. However, Korenek already knows some of the parishioners from his time spent previously in Victoria.
“Some have chosen to attend services, which has given me the opportunity to meet them; however, not all are comfortable with coming at this time. Having served in Victoria before, I am fortunate to have previously met some of them, and I know them with differing degrees of familiarity. However, there are others I have never met,” he said. “The ability to mix freely with people as when things were normal would be great and welcomed.”
For those struggling with the isolation and fear caused by coronavirus, Korenek notes an account in the gospels.
“The disciples see Jesus walking on the sea. The disciples are terrified, thinking it is a ghost. Jesus tells them, ‘Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid,’” he said. “In times like this, calling upon the Lord for this spirit of courage is critical. It encourages us to keep our eyes fixed on the Lord, even in the midst of trying, and potentially frightening, times.”
Korenek continued that God is the source of comfort and strength.
“Beyond this, we can all make the conscious and concerted effort to stay in touch with others using means of modern communication. I have done so myself,” he said. “While this is not a substitute for the physical presence of others, which we all desire, it is certainly helpful in alleviating some of the isolation.”
In regard to his sermons, Korenek is always seeking material and is thankful when the Lord provides.
“I begin by looking at the scripture readings for the Mass. I then let the Lord speak as I sit there reflecting, listening and relying on the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, “ he said. “My goal is a sermon that speaks to people in their experience of life and, in a related way, is something they can take home with them and apply in their daily lives.”
Korenek’s favorite Bible passage is John 14:9 when Jesus says, “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father.”
“I cite this passage because of its importance to me. As Jesus was both God and man, in and through his humanity, he provides for us an insight into the very nature of God,” he said. “Jesus was a person of love and compassion. As such, this passage serves as a foundation for the belief that God is a God of love and compassion.”
Korenek continued that because of difficulties encountered in life, people have sometimes questioned the truthfulness of this fundamental Christian belief.
“Nevertheless, upon taking Jesus at his word, this passage, ‘Whoever has seen me has seen the Father,’ gives us assurance that God is, indeed, a God of love and compassion,” he said.
Outside of church, Korenek likes to play the accordion, a hobby he has enjoyed since the age of 8.
“My most longstanding, entrenched hobby in life is playing the accordion,” he said. “It has brought me great joy, and has brought me to places I would have never otherwise been. And, yes, I have used it as a tool in my ministry.”
