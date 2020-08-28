No matter where he is, Ray Ortega prays the rosary every day at 7 p.m.
Earlier this summer, he contracted coronavirus and made a promise to God that, if he survived, he would say the prayer every day for all of those who are sick.
“I tell people the reason I started this is because God gave me a second chance at life and it could have gone either way. I could have been one of those people who did not make it, on a respirator, but He gave me something else, a chance to do something,” Ortega said.
Ortega, 51, was born and raised in Victoria. He works part-time as a truck driver and part-time for an oil field supply company in Houston. When he is driving, he pulls over wherever he is and sets up his table and chair, and props up his cell phone to air the prayer on Facebook Live. For example, he recently pulled over at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a mass shooting in 2017 to say the prayer as he passed through the small town at 7 p.m.
Ortega came down with the virus in late June and tested negative on July 8.
His symptoms were mild with a headache, cough and loss of smell and taste, he said.
Between 60 to 80 people regularly pray with Ortega on Facebook Live. As many as 100 have prayed with him at one time. The posts regularly get 1,400 to 1,600 views each while as many as 2,500 have viewed one of his prayer posts.
“I never thought this would be big when it started, and then after they see the healing they get from the rosary, it just started getting bigger and I started getting requests,” Ortega said. “They call or text or message me to pray for their loved ones.”
RoseMary Zarate, a longtime friend who attends Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Ortega, prays the rosary with Ortega on Facebook Live almost every day. She said she respects Ortega for his commitment to the prayer.
“Ray has taken a lot on his shoulders. He has a really hard job and travels a lot and stops wherever he is and says the rosary at 7 p.m. — all over the place,” Zarate said. “Ray has gone through a lot and he will admit that he got away from God at one time, but God called him back and he’s answering God.”
Zarate decided to join in the prayer because of her deep faith in God.
“We are in such need of repairing our relationship with God that you know God put us through all of this for a reason — COVID. He wants us to get on our knees and we’re not heeding to what He’s asking us to do,” Zarate said. “I’m so blessed. I’m a 20-year cancer survivor. I have a lot of faith and strength and God gives me a lot of courage when I go through things I have got to go through. My faith is very important to me as it is to Ray.”
Zarate continued that Ortega is doing something “awesome” for God.
“He’s brought a lot of people together,” she said. “The people on this journey with Ray are so appreciative that someone has taken the lead and done what Ray has done. We really love him for that.”
As of earlier this week, Ortega prayed specifically for 108 individuals, or two pages worth of people, by name each evening. Some have coronavirus while others have cancer or other issues. He and all those involved pray for healing and courage.
“I call them by name and some are just waiting to hear their loved ones name prayed for by all the people,” Ortega said. “There are amazing stories. God heals and that’s the beauty of it. We’re doing his will.”
Ortega said he and all of those involved are instruments of prayer.
“Some are not even Catholic but they follow your words that are so soothing at a time like this,” Ortega said. “It’s church without the walls and everybody chimes in – Pentecostal, Baptist and all religions chime in asking for prayers for their loved ones.”
Ortega starts with about 30 minutes of prayer on topics such as forgiveness and healing and reading of the specific names before he starts the rosary.
“I just say whatever God wants me to say and every day is different. I don’t even know what I’m going to say when I get there. It’s just whatever pops in mind — whatever I’m thinking about,” Ortega said. “This is something God wants me to do so I don’t complain about it.”
When Ortega is in Victoria, he alternates between saying the prayer in the parking lot of DeTar Hospital and Citizens Medical Center. He prays for all of those who are in the hospitals for any reason.
“I hope people get more compassion for one another and see how valuable life is right now,” Ortega said. “Sometimes they go in the hospital and they don’t walk out, so we have to start to show more compassion, love one another, forgive one another, be better Christians and prepare ourselves for whatever God has in store for us. We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”
Ortega decided to say the rosary because it is a “miraculous prayer.”
“Miraculous healing, that’s why everybody prays it, at least the Catholics do,” he said.
Ortega also is a member of the Peace of the Ribbon group, which holds benefits for people in need. The team often raises from $60,000 to $90,000. With his boat, he routinely participates in water rescue missions wherever he is needed, as well.
Ortega said he will continue to pray the rosary until God tells him what is next.
“This is a calling from God for sure, a devotion, and I guess the keyword is being obedient to the devotion when you make a promise to God. God blessed me with enough and I’m grateful for what I have. You do this out of your heart and you don’t expect anything back. I’m blessed with so much. He gives me everything I need and more,” Ortega said. “Once healed, you don’t have to pray anymore, but that’s not how it works. I made a promise to God to say the rosary until He wants me to do something different.”
