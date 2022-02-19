Layton Depine, 16, has both a plan and a backup plan for when he graduates from high school.
Both involve cattle.
"I've got two main dreams. My first one is to be a National Finals Rodeo pro," said Layton at his family's Mission Valley property on a mild mid-January afternoon. "If that doesn't happen, then I'll take all my knowledge ... and I want to be a vet."
For Layton, the future is bright. He's still entertaining the possibility of being a rodeo pro, but he's got his sights set on Blinn College and veterinary studies with hopes of someday working with livestock. Now, it's just a matter of continuing the hard work he has already started.
Although Layton once split his time between the rodeo and showing animals, his dad eventually convinced him to pick one. Layton picked the stock show in part because it could provide him a more solid future.
"He knows exactly what he wants and where he wants to go," said Layton's dad, Thomas Depine.
On top of school and a part-time job, Layton also is enrolled in a multiyear, several-hundred-hour Texas A&M AgriLife vet assistance program that saw him once assisting in a necropsy of a bull. Layton admits he had to stifle his gag reflex because of the "horrible" smell, but he also admits the experience was "pretty cool."
Layton, a Crossroads Christian School sophomore, Heritage Homeschool 4-H member and county 4-H ambassador, already had plenty on his plate when he added another responsibility — a Maine Anjou Shorthorn cross named Blue Duck.
Layton has plenty of optimism for the steer, which he thinks could do well in competition at the Victoria Livestock Show in mid-February. Winning at that stock show and others could have a real effect on Layton's opportunities.
Selling the animal for a high price could allow him to turn around and buy more animals. Obtaining a scholarship will help him stay afloat as he pursues a degree that will allow him to one day become a vet.
The teen drove nine hours with his family to buy Blue Duck from a breeder in chilly North Arkansas. The colder climate there is why the steer boasts a thick, black blanket of fuzzy hair that sometimes requires the occasional hair treatment, he said.
But Layton said he was not so much interested in the steer's coat as he was the way the steer walks and moves.
"He's great, just great," Layton said.
Layton's dad said he knows raising the steer is hard work, but he also knows that work is teaching his son an important lesson.
Just like the real world, Layton won't get a participation trophy for simply trying hard.
"It's them and that animal, so if they don't put in the work, if the calf doesn't act right, doesn't do what it's supposed to or doesn't look good, then they're not going to place. That's on them."
