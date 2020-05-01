Ramadan, which began April 23, is a holy month celebrated by Muslims around the world.
Imam Osama Hassan with the Victoria Islamic Center said the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar is a time when Muslims grow closer to God through fasting, prayer and charity.
“It’s a time to appreciate your gifts from God and go 16 hours without food or drink (each day),” Hassan said. “We encourage good deeds and giving to charity. It’s a special time to strengthen the faith in your heart and know that God is around you.”
During this month, the Muslims usually spend more time in the mosque with an additional two hours of prayer each night, Hassan said. Because of COVID-19, prayer is happening in homes rather than in the mosque.
“What we do miss is the gathering and special prayers we do together,” said Nafees Ali, 38, member of the Victoria Islamic Center. “We usually eat special dinners and break our fast together as a community.”
In the meantime, Hassan uses Zoom to pray with his members in their homes for 30 minutes just after they break their fast each day to encourage obedience to God. He also teaches classes virtually during the day that are dedicated to men or women. Lessons for children and the weekly Friday ceremony also are held on Zoom.
“We are trying to support the community by staying at home to stop from getting the virus,” Hassan said. “I remind them of the importance of the month and encourage the family to get together for prayer.”
The Quran, the Muslim holy book, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan. It is when the gates of heaven are believed to open and the gates of hell to close.
“God gives us a chance to escape from the fire — 30 days to change our behavior,” Hassan said. “So if you are doing something wrong, you can quit.”
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four include confession of faith that there is one God and Muhammad is the messenger of God; prayer five times per day; giving 2.5% of one’s annual income to the poor; and making a pilgrimage to Mecca when one can afford it.
“It’s between you and God because nobody knows, but God is watching,” he said. “It makes one appreciative of the blessings from God and what others sometimes go through.”
More than just fasting from food and drink, Hassan said Ramadan is a month to fast from anything that would upset God.
“Fasting is training for self-control and avoiding what is forbidden. If you say bad words, there is no need to fast. One of the main things is to change behavior,” Hassan said. “(The purpose is) to show control and stay away from anything that would upset God.”
Ramadan also is a month of generosity when Muslims are encouraged to spend more on the poor and support the needy.
“When you fast for 16 hours you feel how much poor people who don’t have money to eat are suffering,” Hassan said.
A three-day celebration, Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan. The festivities include food and drink and gifts for the children.
“You feel excitement and happiness that God helped you achieve His command,” Hassan said.
