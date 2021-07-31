For our latest photo contest, we asked readers to share their displays of patriotism and show off their Fourth of July celebrations.
Winning the first-place prize is Debi Bludau’s photo of 2-year-old fashion icon Eva in a pool full of patriotic beach balls. Bludau wins two Cinemark movie tickets.
Coming in second place is Pat Blanchard dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the Independence Day boat parade in Rockport.
For our next photo contest, we want to see you and your kids preparing to go back to school and photos from their first day back to class. Show us your end-of-summer parties and your new school year outfits, supplies and accessories.
Upload your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Aug. 27 for a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria. Be sure to tell us who is in the photo, what is going on and include what school your kids go to for first day photos.
