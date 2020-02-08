We asked, and you delivered.
With a chance to see famed magician Michael Carbonaro at stake, Advocate readers reveled with their tales of being surprised.
From surprise birthday parties to tales of new cars and, yes, even one magical moment, their essays touched on emotion and humor.
Brittany Foil won the tickets with her essay about great roommates. Peter Aparicio won second place, writing about his “pink” baby, and Sophie Pettitte won third place with her tale of a surprise European vacation.
