After a catastrophic winter storm in mid-February, readers seemed eager to document the wildflowers blooming all over the Crossroads region as we opened the door to springtime.
Coming in first place is Terry Holloway’s photo of the iconic imagery of a Texas longhorn sitting in a pasture of thick bluebonnets. She will receive two Cinemark movie tickets as a prize.
The second-place winner is Carolyn Dornak with her photo of a swallowtail situated on an Indian paintbrush.
And in third place is Mark Waul’s photo of golden hour illuminating a field of bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes.
Thank you to all readers who shared beautiful photos of wildflowers with us.
For our next reader photo contest, we are celebrating our mothers, and mother-like figures. Share your photos with us, old or new, for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
Upload your pictures to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. May 21. Be sure to include a little information about the photograph and names of anyone in the image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.