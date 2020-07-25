Readers recently showed off their best photos of their broadest stripes and brightest stars in celebration of Independence Day.
The first place award goes to Jennifer Hudgeons’s photo of a couple’s first Independence Day together as they watched the fireworks show in Cuero from the back of a truck. She wins a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
In second place is an image submitted by Agnes Knight of her granddaughter wearing a large patriotic bow.
And in third place is Alyssa Gomez with an image of her two sons waving an American flag while spending some time in the pool.
For our next photo contest, we’re asking readers to share images of how they are keeping their animals cool during the summer heat.
Be sure to include a brief description of who is in the photo and what’s happening.
Whether it’s your dog, horse, bird or anything else, submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Aug. 14 for a chance to win a prize from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.
